Thieves climb on to the roof of two churches in Peterborough to steal lead

PUBLISHED: 17:22 05 April 2019

All Saints Church in Elton had lead from its roof removed overnight. Cambridgeshire Police are looking for information and witnesses.Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

Thieves stole lead from the roof of two churches in the north of Peterborough..

All Saints Church in Elton had lead from its roof removed overnight on Friday March 29 and St Mary’s Church in Wansford had lead removed from its roof on Tuesday evening April 2.

PC Pete Mills, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said: “This type of crime is not victimless and can leave thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“We are committed to catching those responsible for heritage crimes, including lead thefts, and also disrupting the market that is driving the crime.

“I would urge members of the public to keep their eyes open to any suspicious behaviour, particularly around isolated locations at night.”

• Anyone with information or concerns should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. If a crime is in progress always dial 999.

• RCAT is on Twitter, using the name @CambsRuralCops. You can follow them for all the latest rural policing updates across Cambridgeshire.

