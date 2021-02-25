Video
Group of children prank call police following ‘several hoax calls’
Police have recently recorded a spike in prank calls and are urging parents and carers to speak to the children about the dangers of hoax calls.
Over the last four days, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has received “several hoax calls”, including one from a group of children.
Audio from the phone call has been released on social media and officers say the group gave the handler abuse and even swore at them.
One resident said: “Hoping it wasn't a phone box they called on, and instead their phone so you can track it and hold them accountable.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Over the past four days we’ve sadly had several hoax calls, including this group of children and others who were abusive and swore at our call takers
“Please help us help those truly in need and speak to your children about the dangers of hoax calls.”
