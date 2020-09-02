Advanced search

‘Hoax calls stop genuine callers...’ warn police

PUBLISHED: 18:22 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 02 September 2020

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a warning about hoax callers. Pictures: Image by Thomas B. from Pixabay

Hoax callers have recently been keeping call handlers on the line for more than five minutes, Cambridgeshire police has revealed.

A post on its Facebook page explained it has dealt with a ‘fair few’ hoax calls and time spent on them can affect someone in a genuine emergency.

It said: “A fair few hoax calls to us since Friday [August 28] have kept our call handlers on the line for five minutes or more.

“Just one of those minutes can make all the difference in an emergency.

“Hoax calls stop genuine callers getting help and place the lives of others at risk.

It added: “There were also some accidental 999 calls over the bank holiday weekend.

“If you do this, stay on the line and explain - don’t just hang up.

“We may still think there’s an emergency, trace the call and send officers to you.”

Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence with a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine.

