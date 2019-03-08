Advanced search

Can you give a Fenland child the perfect Christmas? Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for your help

PUBLISHED: 17:22 16 November 2019

Gifts could include toys, puzzles, games and colouring for children as part of Cambridgeshire Police's Christmas appeal. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Can you help a child in Fenland wake up with something to open this Christmas? Cambridgeshire Police want your help.

Officers are teaming up with Fenland's social services' children's teams to help ensure as many children as possible in the area receive a gift from Santa this year.

Donations are being asked for children aged between 0 to two, two to five, five to 10 and 11 and over, as officers aim for another successful appeal following last year's efforts.

Gifts could include toys, puzzles and games, or items like shower sets, toiletries and sports equipment such as footballs.

Inspector Ian Lombardo said: "We ask that any donations are not wrapped and are new, in their original packaging.

"I was completely overwhelmed by the generosity shown last year by the Fenland community.

"Your donations will go directly to children in the local area and make it a special Christmas for everyone."

Donations can be dropped into Wisbech or March police stations between Monday, November 18 and Monday, December 16.

