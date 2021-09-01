Published: 3:02 PM September 1, 2021

The Pegasus scheme allows officers and call handlers to quickly find members' personal details and how they prefer to communicate. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A new scheme has launched by Cambridgeshire police to improve the service it provides for people with communication difficulties.

The Pegasus scheme is designed to help people who have difficulty communicating when they come into contact with emergency services.

Information which was previously difficult to provide in tough situations can be accessed immediately, meaning call handlers can skip to why they need police.

Each member is given a unique PIN on a card and key fob which has their name, address and communication preference held on a secure database.

With consent, this can be shared with other emergency services.

Action Against Hate co-ordiator, PC Tiff Lane, said: “Pegasus aims to improve confidence and build better relationships between those with disabilities and police by removing any communication barriers.

“When a member contacts police, they simply need to say ‘Pegasus’ and quote their PIN.”

To sign up to the scheme, fill out the form on the force’s website.