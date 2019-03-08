Gallery

Cambridgeshire police officers commended for their bravery, compassion and selflessness

PCs Amy Taylor and Jamie Cooper were praised after saving the life of a woman threatening to take her own life in Whittlesey. Picture: POLICE

Police officers and staff across Cambridgeshire were commended for bexceptional acts of selflessness, compassion and bravery at the Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony.

Detective Sergeant Andy Denzey and his team were also commended for tackling serious and prolific offenders, including securing Cambridgeshire's first civil gang injunction. Picture: POLICE

With awards going to those who had gone above and beyond, chief constable Nick Dean praised those who had excelled as he presented the awards at his third ceremony in the role.

Chief Constable Nick Dean praised those who had excelled as he presented the awards at his third ceremony in the role.

Richard Pemberton, Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, attended the event to present the police long service and good conduct medal to officers who had served 20 years or more within the force.

Police officers and staff across Cambridgeshire were commended for bexceptional acts of selflessness, compassion and bravery at the Chief Constable's Commendations and Long Service Ceremony. Picture: POLICE

Other officers and police staff were also commended for their actions.

PC Harvey Nutton was commended for ensuring a seriously injured motorcyclist was rescued from a water-filled drain.

He was travelling home from work on the afternoon of 17 July, 2017, when he witnessed the crash between the motorbike and a car in Sandbank, Wisbech St Mary.

From the investigation team, chief constable Dean commended detective sergeant Verity McCann and disclosure officer DC Jon Lockwood. Picture: POLICE

Realising the occupants of the car were ok, PC Nutton then searched for the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, who had been thrown through the air and disappeared from view.

He heard sounds coming from a reed bed in the drain, which was about 10 metres wide with steep sides.

PC Nutton discovered the injured rider laying submerged in the water, so he entered the water himself and held him up until the emergency services arrived and the man was taken to hospital.

PC Rebecca Parkin was one of the police officers to be commended. Picture: POLICE

PCs Amy Taylor and Jamie Cooper were praised after saving the life of a woman threatening to take her own life in Whittlesey.

Five officers were thanked for their work investigating the murder of Chris West in Cambourne in October 2017 and their actions at the scene.

Kai Nazir was jailed for life after stabbing Chris and another man, who was left with life-threatening injuries but has since recovered.

Detective chief inspector Alan Page and detective sergeant Verity McCann were thanked for their contribution to the challenging investigation into the murder of Peter Anderson in Cambridge in July 2018. Picture: POLICE

During sentencing, judge David Farrell commended sergeant Stuart Austin and PC Paul Littlechild for their actions, which included arresting Nazir and managing a chaotic and volatile crowd.

From the investigation team, chief constable Dean commended the officer in charge detective sergeant Verity McCann, disclosure officer DC Jon Lockwood and family liaison officer DC Simon Albrow.

High sheriff of Cambridgeshire Neil McKittirick presented the officers with a judge's commendation award.

PC Simon Railer was one of the police officers to be commended. Picture: POLICE

PC Stephanie Corletto and another officer received a Royal Humane Society award for saving the life of a teenage girl who tried to take her own life at her Cambridge home in March 2018.

Detective chief inspector Alan Page, detective sergeant Verity McCann and DC Clare Steel-Jessop were thanked for their contribution to the challenging investigation into the murder of Peter Anderson in Cambridge in July 2018.

As well as the killers' refusal to speak, the investigation team were never able to find any eye-witnesses or direct forensic evidence.

PC Phoebe Hollison was commended for her actions at the scene of a suspected rape in Cambridge, caring for the victim and gathering crucial evidence. Picture: POLICE

But over subsequent days and months, the steady build-up of circumstantial evidence eventually brought a case together which convinced a jury that London-based drug dealers Juned Ahmed and Ashraf Hussan were responsible for Peter's murder.

Sergeants Becky Jones and Christopher Smith were praised for their care and professionalism during a 50-minute pursuit with a dangerous driver in July last year.

Detective chief inspector Adam Gallop, detective sergeant Mark Devine, DC Laura Ramsey and DC Colin Richardson were praised for their contribution to the murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski in Huntingdon.

PC Alex Rendell was one of the officers commended. Picture: POLICE

Sam was lured to a secluded wooded area and killed by Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White.

There were no witnesses, no CCTV and little by way of forensics. The knife used to stab Sam multiple times was never found, nor was his mobile phone.

However, a series of key discoveries including a supermarket shopping receipt drove the investigation forwards, alongside hundreds of hours of painstaking work by officers in difficult conditions.

PC Eitan Joseph, Emily Flach, Phoebe Hollison and another special constable were commended for their actions at the scene of a suspected rape in Cambridge, caring for the victim and gathering crucial evidence. Picture: POLICE

The investigation consumed much of the working lives of many in the major crime unit for a year. In January, Shepherd and White were found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

PCs Eitan Joseph, Emily Flach, Phoebe Hollison and another special constable were commended for their actions at the scene of a suspected rape in Cambridge, caring for the victim and gathering crucial evidence.

The dedication of the officers, some to start shifts early and others to stay late when they were due to go home, provided the victim with the initial support she needed and captured a man who was a serious risk to the public.

PC Stephanie Corletto and another officer received a Royal Humane Society award for saving the life of a teenage girl who tried to take her own life at her Cambridge home in March 2018. Picture: POLICE

Detective Sergeant Andy Denzey and his team were also commended for tackling serious and prolific offenders, including securing Cambridgeshire's first civil gang injunction.

The officers secured the injunction against three youths involved in serious violence, knives, drugs and modern day slavery. Andy led his team in the delivery of a substantial file of evidence to present to court.

PC Emily Flach was commended for their actions at the scene of a suspected rape in Cambridge, caring for the victim and gathering crucial evidence.

The following police constables were commended

Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal

Fenland police constable Harvey Nutton was commended by Chief Constable Nick Dean for rescuing a seriously injured motorcyclist from a water-filled drain after he went flying through the air following a crash with a car has been commended for his bravery. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Detective Inspector Nikki Hall

Detective Inspector Daniel Pawson

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Sloan

DC Hayley Dyas

PC Jacqueline Filler, PC Clare Metcalfe, PC Mark Midghall

Police staff Long Service award

Annette Morrow

Karen Sheridan

Martin Gardner

Special Constabulary Long Service award

Special Sergeant Steven Holder

Special Constable Jennie Aichinger

Special Constable Sarah Pride

Kevin Morris

Commendations

PC Eitan Joseph

PC Emily Flach

PC Phoebe Hollison

Detective Sergeant Andy Denzey

PC Rebecca Parkin

PC Alex Rendell

PC Ben Shayle

PC Simon Railer

PC Sarah Hickey

PC Amy Taylor

PC Jamie Cooper

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page

DC Verity McCann

Detective Sergeant Clare Steel-Jessop

PC Paul Littlechild

DC Verity McCann

DC Jon Lockwood

DC Simon Albrow

Sergeant Stuart Austin

Sergeant Becky Jones

Sergeant Christopher Smith

Royal Humane Society - Resuscitation Certificate

PC Stephanie Corletto