Hundreds of collisions recorded across Cambridgeshire in one year, police have revealed

Over 400 collisions took place on Cambridgeshire's roads in the space of twelve months, police have revealed.

Between November 2018 and November 2019, there were 432 collisions with 396 being serious and 96 fatal according to Cambridgeshire Police.

Police also found that more than 1,100 people were killed or seriously injured on roads across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire during the same period, which equates to almost 20 serious injuries and at least one death every week.

Chief inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for all three forces, said: "Far too many lives are tragically lost or changed forever as a result of speeding on our counties' roads. It's the reason we are passionate about preventing avoidable collisions."

The figures have been released as part of this month's speed campaign to remind motorists of the consequences of speeding.

Ch Insp Roche added: "Speed limits are in place for a reason. It is often safer to travel at lower speeds, such as in bad weather and where there are pedestrians or cyclists, particularly children.

"Don't gamble with their lives or yours."