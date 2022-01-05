More than 65 suspected drink or drug drivers in Cambridgeshire were arrested as part a month-long police campaign. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

More than 65 suspected drink or drug drivers in Cambridgeshire were arrested as part a month-long police campaign.

A total of 69 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving across the county –48 of these were charged and 21 were sentenced within the same month.

The figures come after Cambridgeshire Police ran a campaign aimed at cracking down on the crime.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “I hope that our work has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and as always if you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.”

As part of the campaign, police officers carried out roadside checks while on patrol in towns and other areas of the county.

Calls to the police force’s confidential hotline to report drink or drug drivers also nearly tripled, from 20 calls in December 2020 to 57 last month.

PC Morris added: “It’s great that people are helping us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

“One call really could save a life.”

At least 1,700 vehicles were stopped during 10 police operations focused on the morning after.

The operations, funded by Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, through the Vision Zero Partnership’s Casualty Reduction Fund, received a positive response from drivers and the public.

Motorists and residents were also educated on how long alcohol can remain in the body.

“Driving under the influence is completely unacceptable and those who do are not only endangering themselves but also the lives of others on the road,” said Mr Preston.

"I urge everyone to think about the consequences of drink driving. My message will always be clear: don’t drink and drive.”

You can call Cambridgeshire Police’s 24/7 confidential hotline with any concerns relating to drink or drug driving on 0800 032 0845.

If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

For more information about drink or drug driving including some of the consequences, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: https://bit.ly/3JJ7ken.