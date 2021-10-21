News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Over 200,000 calls taken by police over six-month period

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:50 AM October 21, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM October 21, 2021
Cambridgeshire Police have taken an increase in calls

More than 200,000 calls were taken by Cambridgeshire Police over the last six months. - Credit: Facebook/CambsCops

More than 200,000 calls were taken by Cambridgeshire Police over the last six months, it has been revealed. 

The force’s demand hub received over 31,000 more calls than the previous six months. 

Detective Superintendent Michael Branston said: “Over the past six months our demand hub has received more than 200,000 calls, 31,333 more than the previous six months.  

“Our control room staff are at the heart of everything the force does but often that work, and the demand, is out of the public eye.” 

Since April, Cambridgeshire Police’s demand hub has taken 70,232 999 calls and 134,728 101 calls, as well as 16,994 online reports and 21,564 web chats. 

A tweet-a-thon set up by police is due to take place tomorrow (Friday) where the @CambsCops Twitter account will post every time an incident comes in between 4-11pm. 

The event is aimed at offering the public a glimpse into policing as part of International Control Room Week. 

Det Supt Branston added: “I’m hopeful that this rare insight will demonstrate the hard work they put in, day-in-day-out, to help protect the public.”   

