Drugs, speeding and anti social behaviour the top three hit list crimes in Cambridgeshire

Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police, Nick Dean. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

Drugs, speeding drivers and anti-social behaviour are the top three crimes on a public hit list, according to a survey by Cambridgeshire Police.

In seven face to face events residents gave their views on what they want the force to tackle.

Although only 160 people in total attended meetings in Chatteris, Ely, Cambridge, Peterborough, Huntingdon, Swavesey and St Neots, around 38,000 viewed them on line or have watched since.

Chief Constable Nick Dean: “Giving the public the opportunity to play an active role in policing in this county is extremely important,” he said.

“These events were a chance for me to explain the challenges policing faces and, more importantly, what we are doing to overcome them.

“Demand is high and we face a number of complexities in modern day policing, however, I want our focus to be on providing the best service we can.

“The events really highlighted to me the need for us to have a better two way communication between the police and the public.

The chief constable said he wanted to continue to build trust and confidence in communities by providing a consistently high quality service.

“All information is treated seriously and although in some instances it may not be acted upon immediately, it helps us build a wider picture,” he said.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “Whilst officers continue to work tirelessly to catch offenders and keep people safe, it is vital the public continue to report crimes and concerns to the police.”