Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police blasted for tweeting about empty ‘non-essential’ aisles at Tesco at Bar Hill

Police outside the Tesco at Bar Hill, Cambridge. A subsequent tweet about 'non'essential' aisles beng empty of customers was promptly withdrawn. Picture: TWITTER Archant

Police came under fire today for tweeting their satisfaction at finding ‘non-essential’ aisles at a Cambridgeshire Tesco store were empty.

This was the tweet - now withdrawn - posted by Cambs Police after visiting Tesco at Bar Hill near Cambridge. It provoked an outrage on social media. Picture; TWITTER This was the tweet - now withdrawn - posted by Cambs Police after visiting Tesco at Bar Hill near Cambridge. It provoked an outrage on social media. Picture; TWITTER

The tweet, now removed, attracted a storm of controversy when it was posted to Twitter by the official account of Cambridge Police during a visit to Tesco superstore at Bar Hill.

With an accompanying photo of a police car parked outside the store, the police tweeted that it was “good to see everyone was abiding by social distancing measures and the non-essential aisles were empty’.

Public reaction was swift and angry as many pointed out that stores such as Tesco could legally continue to sell ‘non- essential’ items during whilst shopping for food and other essentials.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had earlier pointed out that police checking shoppers’ trolleys at supermarket was “not appropriate.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire Police, inundated by the media for a reaction, swiftly deleted the tweet. They blamed an ‘over exuberant’ officer for posting it.

Meanwhile in Peterborough today, a branch of B&Q is enjoying a record day as motorists’ queue to take advantage of their ‘click and collect’ policy.

