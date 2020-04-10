Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police blasted for tweeting about empty ‘non-essential’ aisles at Tesco at Bar Hill

PUBLISHED: 12:36 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 10 April 2020

Police outside the Tesco at Bar Hill, Cambridge. A subsequent tweet about 'non'essential' aisles beng empty of customers was promptly withdrawn. Picture: TWITTER

Police outside the Tesco at Bar Hill, Cambridge. A subsequent tweet about 'non'essential' aisles beng empty of customers was promptly withdrawn. Picture: TWITTER

Archant

Police came under fire today for tweeting their satisfaction at finding ‘non-essential’ aisles at a Cambridgeshire Tesco store were empty.

This was the tweet - now withdrawn - posted by Cambs Police after visiting Tesco at Bar Hill near Cambridge. It provoked an outrage on social media. Picture; TWITTERThis was the tweet - now withdrawn - posted by Cambs Police after visiting Tesco at Bar Hill near Cambridge. It provoked an outrage on social media. Picture; TWITTER

The tweet, now removed, attracted a storm of controversy when it was posted to Twitter by the official account of Cambridge Police during a visit to Tesco superstore at Bar Hill.

With an accompanying photo of a police car parked outside the store, the police tweeted that it was “good to see everyone was abiding by social distancing measures and the non-essential aisles were empty’.

Public reaction was swift and angry as many pointed out that stores such as Tesco could legally continue to sell ‘non- essential’ items during whilst shopping for food and other essentials.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had earlier pointed out that police checking shoppers’ trolleys at supermarket was “not appropriate.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire Police, inundated by the media for a reaction, swiftly deleted the tweet. They blamed an ‘over exuberant’ officer for posting it.

Meanwhile in Peterborough today, a branch of B&Q is enjoying a record day as motorists’ queue to take advantage of their ‘click and collect’ policy.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police blasted for tweeting about empty ‘non-essential’ aisles at Tesco at Bar Hill

Police outside the Tesco at Bar Hill, Cambridge. A subsequent tweet about 'non'essential' aisles beng empty of customers was promptly withdrawn. Picture: TWITTER

First patients recruited at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for Covid-19 recovery trial

£25 million of funding awarded to expand Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

“You are amazing” – staff from Hinchingbrooke Hospital joined by emergency services to clap for carers

Clap for carers at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Peckover Primary School principal pays tribute to Governor Peter Waterfield

Peckover Primary School pays tribute to Governor Peter Waterfield. Picture: CAROLINE FREEMAN
Drive 24