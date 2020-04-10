Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police blasted for tweeting about empty ‘non-essential’ aisles at Tesco at Bar Hill
PUBLISHED: 12:36 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 10 April 2020
Archant
Police came under fire today for tweeting their satisfaction at finding ‘non-essential’ aisles at a Cambridgeshire Tesco store were empty.
The tweet, now removed, attracted a storm of controversy when it was posted to Twitter by the official account of Cambridge Police during a visit to Tesco superstore at Bar Hill.
With an accompanying photo of a police car parked outside the store, the police tweeted that it was “good to see everyone was abiding by social distancing measures and the non-essential aisles were empty’.
Public reaction was swift and angry as many pointed out that stores such as Tesco could legally continue to sell ‘non- essential’ items during whilst shopping for food and other essentials.
Home Secretary Priti Patel had earlier pointed out that police checking shoppers’ trolleys at supermarket was “not appropriate.
Cambridgeshire Police, inundated by the media for a reaction, swiftly deleted the tweet. They blamed an ‘over exuberant’ officer for posting it.
Meanwhile in Peterborough today, a branch of B&Q is enjoying a record day as motorists’ queue to take advantage of their ‘click and collect’ policy.
