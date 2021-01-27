Public health director Dr Liz Robin to retire
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s director of public health will retire at the end of April, after delaying her plans so she could continue to lead public health through the challenging winter period.
Dr Liz Robin, 60, became the first joint director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in 2015 and originally planned to retire in January.
"My successor will be joining a fantastic team, which has worked tirelessly to support communities across the area to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, and to bring outbreaks under control when they occur," she said.
"Until April I will continue in my role with all the energy and effort that I have given to it throughout my time as director of public health – which has never been more necessary than during the past year."
Cllr Peter Hudson, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Health Committee said: "I’d like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to Liz. It’s been fantastic to work with such a brilliant director of public health.
"Her commitment to her role and her leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic has been second to none, and involved her and her team in long hours of challenging work, which is set to continue for some months to come.
"When she reaches her retirement, she will be greatly missed."
