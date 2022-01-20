News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police chief confirms extra £78k to help rape victims

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:20 PM January 20, 2022
Darryl Preston confirms extra funding for Cambridgeshire rape survivors

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, announced an extra £78,000 will be made available for rape survivors in the county to access counselling. - Credit: John Baker

An extra £78,000 will be made available to rape survivors in Cambridgeshire, the police and crime commissioner has announced. 

Darryl Preston confirmed the amount, which will help 130 survivors access counselling in the county. 

“I am thrilled that our county has been awarded the additional funding thanks to great partnership working,” said Mr Preston.  

“I know it will make an enormous difference to support available for survivors of rape.” 

The sum, from the Ministry of Justice, will enable 130 survivors across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to start work with a trained counsellor. 

The news has also been welcomed by the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership, who provide countywide support to victims and survivors of rape and sexual violence. 

Norah Al-Ani, director of Cambridge Rape Crisis, said: “The impact this will have on survivors cannot be underestimated.   

“The pandemic has affected all of our lives, no more so than for those already dealing with the impacts of the trauma from sexual violence and abuse.” 

