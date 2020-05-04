Advanced search

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

PUBLISHED: 15:03 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 04 May 2020

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Google Street View

Cambridgeshire County Council intends to reopen all nine recycling centres from Monday (May 11) as the government begins to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures.

Social distancing measures will remain in place across the sites and people are being urged to only visit if the waste or recycling cannot be stored at home “without causing risk of injury to health or harm”.

Anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms, has been diagnosed with the virus or has someone in their household exhibiting signs of the virus should continue to stay at home.

Further details will be released later in the week, but it’s likely other conditions for visiting the recycling centres will include:-

• A limit to vehicle numbers on site - in the same way as limits on customers in supermarkets

You may also want to watch:

• No more than two adults to be allowed to unload any one vehicle

• No staff assistance to unload vehicles

• No vans or trailers that require a permit

Recycling Centres across Cambridgeshire have been closed since March 24.

This recent re-opening announcement comes after Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick released a statement at the weekend outlining plans for the gradual easing of government lockdown measures.

Since then, Cambridgeshire County Council has been working with its partners Amey, Cambridgeshire Police and traffic management consultants Skanska to make arrangements to re-open the recycling centres.

The plans have also been prepared jointly with Public Health England.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Critically ill patients use iPads and Skype to keep in touch with families during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs in ‘difficult time’

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

LETTER: Funding to ‘support most vulnerable in society’ during lockdown comes amid spike in domestic violence cases

Amnesty International say that £76 million in Government funding

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED
Drive 24