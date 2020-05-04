Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View Google Street View

Cambridgeshire County Council intends to reopen all nine recycling centres from Monday (May 11) as the government begins to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Social distancing measures will remain in place across the sites and people are being urged to only visit if the waste or recycling cannot be stored at home “without causing risk of injury to health or harm”.

Anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms, has been diagnosed with the virus or has someone in their household exhibiting signs of the virus should continue to stay at home.

Further details will be released later in the week, but it’s likely other conditions for visiting the recycling centres will include:-

• A limit to vehicle numbers on site - in the same way as limits on customers in supermarkets

You may also want to watch:

• No more than two adults to be allowed to unload any one vehicle

• No staff assistance to unload vehicles

• No vans or trailers that require a permit

Recycling Centres across Cambridgeshire have been closed since March 24.

This recent re-opening announcement comes after Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick released a statement at the weekend outlining plans for the gradual easing of government lockdown measures.

Since then, Cambridgeshire County Council has been working with its partners Amey, Cambridgeshire Police and traffic management consultants Skanska to make arrangements to re-open the recycling centres.

The plans have also been prepared jointly with Public Health England.