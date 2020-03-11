First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Cambridgeshire has reported its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total now confirmed across the UK to 382, as of yesterday (Tuesday).

Preparations are underway in Fenland to help minimise the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fenland District Council says it is taking precautionary measures in response to guidance from Public Health England and the Government.

Six people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

A council spokesman said: 'We are working in close partnership with the health authorities, who are leading on the response to coronavirus at national level.'

The council says it is also working with partners in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Resilience Forum (LRF) to discuss potential risks and impacts.

LRFs are multi-agency partnerships made up of representatives from local public services, including the emergency services, local authorities, the NHS, the Environment Agency and others.

Health advice posters have been put on display in the Fenland Council's customer service centres, community hubs and staff offices.

The latest advice and links for further information and updates are also available through the council's website at www.fenland.gov.uk/coronavirus.

The spokesman said that as the statutory harbour authority for the River Nene in Cambridgeshire, the council has introduced precautionary measures at Wisbech Port and Port Sutton Bridge.

'Port health measures have been implemented by Public Health England in line with current coronavirus arrangements at UK airports to ensure authorities are fully prepared to manage the virus,' said the spokesman.

Port rest areas are being risk assessed to ensure anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness are supported.

Shipping agents are also being requested to obtain a medical declaration from any vessels arriving into either of the ports from any foreign port, in a similar measure to those affecting flights into the UK.

Cllr Steve Tierney, the cabinet member responsible for emergency planning, said that at present all council services remain open and people are being encouraged to carry on as normal.

'At present, all of our services remain open and the community is encouraged to continue their day-to-day activities as normal, whilst being mindful of updates from Public Health England and the Government.

'We are making sure we are prepared for any eventuality,' he said.