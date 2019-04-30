Are you from Cambridgeshire and ran this year's Virgin Money London Marathon? – We would love to hear all about it!

Runners from Cambridgeshire who all took part in this year's Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

We’re on the hunt for people from Cambridgeshire who took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday.

This newspaper recently ran features on each person in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire who were about to head to the city for the big race on April 28.

Now it's all over, we would love to speak to participants who have photographs and a story to tell for our newspaper and websites.

Some ran for charity, some as ballot entrants and some even dressed as a nine foot dinosaur – how ever you did it, we would like to hear from you.

Send us an email with your name, age, where you live and your finish time. Tell us why you ran this year's race and how it went – all submissions MUST include a photograph.

Tell your story in around 150 to 200 words – each entry is guaranteed to make it on our website – providing you have followed the instructions above.

Email your entries to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – please include 'London Marathon 2019' in the subject box of the email.