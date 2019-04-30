Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Are you from Cambridgeshire and ran this year's Virgin Money London Marathon? – We would love to hear all about it!

30 April, 2019 - 15:43
Runners from Cambridgeshire who all took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: ARCHANT

Runners from Cambridgeshire who all took part in this year's Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We’re on the hunt for people from Cambridgeshire who took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday.

This newspaper recently ran features on each person in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire who were about to head to the city for the big race on April 28.

Now it's all over, we would love to speak to participants who have photographs and a story to tell for our newspaper and websites.

You may also want to watch:

Some ran for charity, some as ballot entrants and some even dressed as a nine foot dinosaur – how ever you did it, we would like to hear from you.

Send us an email with your name, age, where you live and your finish time. Tell us why you ran this year's race and how it went – all submissions MUST include a photograph.

Tell your story in around 150 to 200 words – each entry is guaranteed to make it on our website – providing you have followed the instructions above.

Email your entries to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk – please include 'London Marathon 2019' in the subject box of the email.

Most Read

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Councillor accuses developer of trying to get ‘square peg in round hole’ as Fenland planners reject homes plan for second time - but appeal is on the way

Design produced by developers of what new homes for Deerfield, March, could look like had Fenland Council granted permission. Picture; JAMES DEVELOPMENTS LTD

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire crews tackle arson attack that spread from cars to nearby house

A deliberate car fire spread to another vehicle and nearby house in Fengate on Sunday April 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Police seize what they believe to be cannabis after stop-searching man in March

A significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis was seized by police in March on Saturday (April 27) after they stop-searched a man in town. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Most Read

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Councillor accuses developer of trying to get ‘square peg in round hole’ as Fenland planners reject homes plan for second time - but appeal is on the way

Design produced by developers of what new homes for Deerfield, March, could look like had Fenland Council granted permission. Picture; JAMES DEVELOPMENTS LTD

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire crews tackle arson attack that spread from cars to nearby house

A deliberate car fire spread to another vehicle and nearby house in Fengate on Sunday April 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Police seize what they believe to be cannabis after stop-searching man in March

A significant quantity of a green herbal substance suspected to be cannabis was seized by police in March on Saturday (April 27) after they stop-searched a man in town. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mini London Marathon success in wheelchair category for March 12-year-old Chloe who was cheered on to success by her proud family

Chloe Lewis, 12, of March, who was born with spina bifida, came second in her category in the mini marathon staged as part of the London Marathon. Picture; FAMILY

Paint your dragon! How creative arts initiative Market Place captivated visitors to this year’s St George’s fayre in March

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

Trades Union stall at St George’s Day Fayre in March hands out more than 200 purple ribbons – but why?

The Wisbech, March and District Trades Union Council stand at the St Georges Fayre in March. Picture: SUPPLIED

Are you from Cambridgeshire and ran this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? – We would love to hear all about it!

Runners from Cambridgeshire who all took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: ARCHANT

Fenland running clubs take on 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Members of Fenland running clubs at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Pictures: CLUB SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists