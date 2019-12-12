Advanced search

Someone in Cambridgeshire was robbed of these precious medals and jewellery and now police want to re-unite them with their owners

PUBLISHED: 15:44 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 12 December 2019

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Can you help Cambridgeshire police clear up the mystery of the stolen jewellery and medals?

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Do you know who these once belonged to - until they were stolen by a man police now have in custody.

Police say they've been unable to solve the mystery despite arresting a suspect on a number of charges.

It seems neither he (so therefore the police) are able to re-unite the stolen items with their rightful owners.

Whilst the suspect, a 34 year-old man, continues to help police with their inquiries in burglary, robbery and threats to kill, other officers now want to find the owners of these stolen items.

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

"The seven items have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation," said a police spokesman.

"Anyone who believes they are the owners of any of the items pictured should get in touch with police by contacting 101 quoting 35/33815/19."

Asked to clarify whereabouts in Cambridgeshire the items might have been stolen from, the spokesman said all they knew was it was within the county.

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICEOne of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Latest from the Cambs Times

General Election 2019 LIVE: News, photos, tweets and reports from across the Fens and Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

Someone in Cambridgeshire was robbed of these precious medals and jewellery and now police want to re-unite them with their owners

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bereavement charity receive £1600 from March Golf Club fundraising

A cheque for £1600 was handed over to a bereavement charity by the lady captain Sandra Russell of March Golf Club. Picture: Sandra Russell

‘Slow down, drive to road conditions’: Two cars crash in the Fens due to ‘weather conditions’

Two cars left Fen roads on Thursday morning (December 12) due to the weather conditions, police warn. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Man dies following A1 collision

Police were called at 6.42pm on Monday, 9 December, with reports of a collision between a lorry, a silver Volkswagen Golf, a blue van, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Mini on the slip road joining the A1 from Eaton Socon. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists