Someone in Cambridgeshire was robbed of these precious medals and jewellery and now police want to re-unite them with their owners

One of seven items recovered by Cambridgeshire police following the arrest of a burglar. Now police want to reunite the items with their rightful owners. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Can you help Cambridgeshire police clear up the mystery of the stolen jewellery and medals?

Do you know who these once belonged to - until they were stolen by a man police now have in custody.

Police say they've been unable to solve the mystery despite arresting a suspect on a number of charges.

It seems neither he (so therefore the police) are able to re-unite the stolen items with their rightful owners.

Whilst the suspect, a 34 year-old man, continues to help police with their inquiries in burglary, robbery and threats to kill, other officers now want to find the owners of these stolen items.

"The seven items have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation," said a police spokesman.

"Anyone who believes they are the owners of any of the items pictured should get in touch with police by contacting 101 quoting 35/33815/19."

Asked to clarify whereabouts in Cambridgeshire the items might have been stolen from, the spokesman said all they knew was it was within the county.

