Christmas Lights on Peterborough Street by the Lake Hampton, Peterborough Friday 10 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

His photographs have become a familiar feature of our newspapers – and those that impress the most have often been aerial shots.

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Terry Harris is at the forefront of drone photography and has equipped himself with some of the latest technology to offer a new window on our world.

Sunsets on the last days of Peterborough Fair. Embankment, Peterborough Sunday 10 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

From stunning views of events to timeless images of the Cambridgeshire countryside, his work is used by a wide range of media from national newspapers to international magazines.

Ely Cathedral, known as the Ship of the Fens in early Mist over Cambridgeshire. Cathedral, Ely Saturday 09 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

We asked him to select his best from 2021 – those that reflect the diversity of his work and capture the quintessential character of our county and country.

Government reserve fuel tankers., Fenstanton, Cambridge Saturday 02 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

“I still enjoy the challenge and variety photography brings to my day,” he says.





Queues continue to grow along the A14 Slip road for Boxworth Services., A14 Boxworth Services , Cambridge Monday 27 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

“I appreciate the people I meet, the places I go and the hours I work. I have had the privilege to photograph politicians, celebrities, royalty, and business leaders from around the world.

Panic buying at the fuel pumps., Tesco Hampton, Peterborough Friday 24 September 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

“I give the same level of commitment, focus and professionalism to all my clients bar none.”

Trucks as far as the eye can see at Truckfest 2021, EOE Showground, Peterborough Sunday 29 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Terry does both press and commercial photography and video and can be contacted on 07747606996.

Despite wet weather spirits are not dampened at the We Out Here Festival., Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon Saturday 21 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Police and Protesters clash at MBR Acres Camp Beagle where beagles are reared for viisection., MBR Acres, Huntingdon Sunday 15 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

An apocalyptic scene is developing in Thorney as cars go unsold for months on a car lot where foliage has started to over grow the cars.. Thorney, Peterborough Wednesday 21 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Balloonist Gary Davies and his friends prepare and fly over Cambridgeshire on the hottest day of the year.. Thorney, Peterborough Saturday 17 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A Maze the size of 100 tennis courts has been grown entirly from Maize in the Fenland.. Skylark Garden Centre, March Friday 16 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Oxford wins the Lightweight Boat Race on the River Great Ouse. - Credit: © Terry Harris

50 Year old Saxon Pits Demolised.. Saxon Pits, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A 26-foot-long Buffalo tank was extracted from the earth in Crowland, Lincolnshire, where it had been buried for 74 years since it was brought into the village to help during heavy floods in March 1947. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Timber being off-loaded from the Storetbeker (Gibralter) at the Port of Wisbech. River Nene, Wisbech Monday 26 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A Popular Cambridgeshire car boot sale returns after a year as hundreds turn up and buy and sell.. Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington Sunday 18 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Residents and visitors lay flowers at Sandringham House Ornate Norwich Gates. Sandringham House, Sandringham Sunday 11 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

A farmer prepars his field for next years crop., , Peterborough Wednesday 07 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Aerials as Cambridge with the 166th Mens Boat Race , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to watch boat race. Great River Ouse, Littleport nr Ely Sunday 04 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

WEATHER - Balsham Music Maze, Balsham, Cambridge Tuesday 30 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Peterborough Lido Open after Lockdown Eases, City Lido, Peterborough Monday 29 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Wisbech says NO to incinerator. Market Place, Wisbech Sunday 27 June 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Frustrated villagers living on the Suspension Bridge end of the A1101 at Welney were finally able to get a Sunday roast from the local pub. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Fen skating is a traditional form of ice skating in the Fenland of England. This was Upware near Ely on Sunday February 14. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Beautiful sunrise over the fens towards Ely Cathedral., Covney, Ely Saturday 13 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Kings College Cambridge in the Snow. Monday 08 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

FLOODING Low Road is closed and Crystal Lakes Caravan Park has only one exit.. Friday 05 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

FLOODING A Car remains abandond as water levels still rise at The Causeway Sutton Gault.. Monday 01 February 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Steven Payne, an eccentric physics teacher from Whittlesey, rode a penny farthing in 12th century amour from Westminster Abbey to Notra Damme Paris when lockdown and travel restrictions ended. Pictured here is Steven in training and he can be seen most days riding around the town and outskirts. Whittlesey, Peterborough - Credit: © Terry Harris

Car showroom ready cars covered in snow, City, Peterborough Monday 25 January 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

B1040 Flooded. A windsurfer on the Flooded fields where the nene has flooded.. B1040, Whittlesey Thursday 21 January 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris / Mark Gilbert

Consistent heavy flooding in Fenland has uncovered a 17th Century English Civil War Fort. The Earith Bulwark was built in 1643 by Parliamentary forces to protect the bridge where the Huntingdon to Ely road crosses the river. - Credit: © Terry Harris

As temperatures are set to rise the sun rises over Ely Cathedral AKA the Ship of the Fens, Cathedral, Ely Saturday 27 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Peterborough’s Gasometer is started to be Demolished after years at the centre of the City., City Center, Peterborough Friday 19 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Sunsets on Peterborough City on the Eve of the Equilux, Fletton Quays, Peterborough Tuesday 16 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The Cambridge Boat Race crew train on the River Great Ouse ahead of the Boat race Next Month. Great River Ouse, Ely Monday 08 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Seagulls flock around farm machinery as Sugar Beet harvesting is underway., , Ely Monday 01 March 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Peterborough Amazon Fullfilment Centre prepares for Christmas Deliveries Kingston Park, Peterborough Tuesday 07 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

This light and sound show was created by the artists of Luxmuralis and transformed the west front and nave of Peterborough Cathedral with light projections and music. - Credit: Terry Harris

West front and nave of Peterborough Cathedral with light projections and music. - Credit: Terry Harris

The Angels are Coming. This stunning light and sound show has been created by the artists of Luxmuralis and will transform the magnificent west front and nave of the Cathedral with light projections and music. Peterborough Cathedral hosts son-et-lumière show.. Cathedral, Peterborough Wednesday 24 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Strange weather front as skies turn orange as a storm moves over Cambrudgeshire. A14, Cambridge Sunday 21 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Popstar Will Young chains himself to MBR Acres gates despite injunction. - Credit: Terry Harris

Duxford IWM staged a 10000 Poppy drop from a Dragon Rapid as a Spitfire completes a flypast and mini Air Show., Duxford IWM, Cambridge Sunday 14 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

A memorial for seven aircrews who crashed into Chatteris during World War 2 was unveiled after the Armistice Memorial. - Credit: Terry Harris

Dorothy Eames, 93, at the Armistice Memorial in Chatteris - Credit: Terry Harris

Soham couple Helen and John Attlesey decorated their home and garden again this year. - Credit: Terry Harris

Fireworks Fantasia, a sell out with over 9000 tickets sold., EOE Arena, Peterborough Saturday 06 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Dyke Level Crossing bypass - Top Down Drone Panoramic, Whittlesey, Peterborough Wednesday 03 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Sunrise at Ely Cathedral where an eerie shadow is cast into teh sky by the low cloud and slight mist. Cathedral, Ely Monday 13 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

