Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding

Chatteris underpass was left almost unrecognisable after flash flooding yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 16). But that didn't stop one youngster from having fun on their bike. Picture: JOSEPH BEER Archant

The underpass in Chatteris was left unrecognisable after yesterday’s flash flooding - but that didn’t stop youngsters on their bikes from having a great time.

Joseph Beer, who captured the moment his friend pedalled through the wet conditions, said: “I couldnt believe it when I got there, it was aswome.

“The first time I went through I got soaked because it was deeper than I thought.”

It was among several areas across Fenland to be hit by heavy thunderstorms, which ripped through towns on Sunday afternoon (August 16) .

Dramatic pictures and videos were then shared on social media showing places that had been hit by the sudden deluge.

The water levels began to subside after a couple of hours, however a yellow weather warning remains in place with the Met Office warning of further heavy showers and thunderstorms until later tonight (Monday August 17).