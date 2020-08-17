Advanced search

Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding

PUBLISHED: 16:23 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 17 August 2020

Chatteris underpass was left almost unrecognisable after flash flooding yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 16). But that didn't stop one youngster from having fun on their bike. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

The underpass in Chatteris was left unrecognisable after yesterday’s flash flooding - but that didn’t stop youngsters on their bikes from having a great time.

Joseph Beer, who captured the moment his friend pedalled through the wet conditions, said: “I couldnt believe it when I got there, it was aswome.

“The first time I went through I got soaked because it was deeper than I thought.”

It was among several areas across Fenland to be hit by heavy thunderstorms, which ripped through towns on Sunday afternoon (August 16) .

Dramatic pictures and videos were then shared on social media showing places that had been hit by the sudden deluge.

The water levels began to subside after a couple of hours, however a yellow weather warning remains in place with the Met Office warning of further heavy showers and thunderstorms until later tonight (Monday August 17).

