Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding
PUBLISHED: 16:23 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 17 August 2020
Archant
The underpass in Chatteris was left unrecognisable after yesterday’s flash flooding - but that didn’t stop youngsters on their bikes from having a great time.
Joseph Beer, who captured the moment his friend pedalled through the wet conditions, said: “I couldnt believe it when I got there, it was aswome.
“The first time I went through I got soaked because it was deeper than I thought.”
It was among several areas across Fenland to be hit by heavy thunderstorms, which ripped through towns on Sunday afternoon (August 16) .
Dramatic pictures and videos were then shared on social media showing places that had been hit by the sudden deluge.
The water levels began to subside after a couple of hours, however a yellow weather warning remains in place with the Met Office warning of further heavy showers and thunderstorms until later tonight (Monday August 17).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.