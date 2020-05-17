Advanced search

Hospitals at King’s Lynn, Peterborough and Huntingdon salute the NHS coronavirus heroes and those who helped them through the worst of it

PUBLISHED: 14:38 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 17 May 2020

Hospitals at Peterborough and Huntingdon say they have been overwhelmed with support from across the communit. PicturE: Foundation Trust

Hospitals at Peterborough and Huntingdon say they have been overwhelmed with support from across the communit. PicturE: Foundation Trust

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchinbrooke say they have been overwhelmed and humbled with the kindness and support that they have received during the pandemic, with community groups providing resources for the hospitals

Steven Cooper and Donna Martin run the domestic cleaning service at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Their colleagues have praised the efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: QEHSteven Cooper and Donna Martin run the domestic cleaning service at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Their colleagues have praised the efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: QEH

Community groups such as the scouts, guides, Friends of Peterborough Hospital, the WI and the national Facebook group called ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ and many others have donated resources such as scrubs, hats, caps, laundry bags and ear savers to provide the much needed extra equipment.

Kate Martin, Trust Soft FM Monitoring Officer, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the feeling of community spirit and support. We are so incredibly grateful to the individuals, groups and companies who have diverted their energy, time and resources into supporting our hospitals and staff.

Eric Fehily, estates and facilities firector added: “We are proud to support, and in turn be supported by our local communities, and we are sincerely thankful for every kindness that has been shown to us.

“However. as we approach recovery stage we don’t need any additional donations but would like to say a massive thank you and express how grateful for the extraordinary response from staff and the public.”

At King’s Lynn, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been recognishing their domestic staff who they describe as the “the unsung COVID-19 heroes”.

A spokesman said: “Playing a key role in the day-to-day running of every hospital, domestics are reducing the spread of infection through deep cleans and regular upkeep of all areas”.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the team at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn has seen their workload quadruple.

Donna Mason and Steven Cooper oversee the 237 staff that makes up the QEH domestic team - the second largest team in the Trust.

Donna said: .”The outbreak has been a real eye-opener. In April 2019, we were doing 360 infection cleans per month; fast-forward a year to this April, and we are doing over 1200 infection cleans. The domestics are working on the frontline with clinical; they are donning their PPE and cracking on with their jobs - and for that, we are extremely proud.”

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Coronavirus survivor who spent two weeks in a coma warns people to ‘take disease seriously’

Doddington plumber Dan Eggleton spent two weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma fighting the coronavirus after it left him unable to breathe on his own. Despite nearly dying from COVID-19, the 33-year-old is making a slow recovery, having been at home with his family for two-and-a-half-weeks. Picture: DAN EGGLETON

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

