Gallery

With the precision one has come to expect, parade marshal Lt Col Nigel Spencer pulled off another extraordinary Remembrance Sunday parade in March.

The town traditionally hosts one of the largest parades of its kind in Cambridgeshire – and this year proved to be no exception.

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Archant

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

With over 70 organisations and individuals to co-ordinate for laying of wreaths at the memorial in Broad Street, it was as ever a logistical challenge.

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

The weather remained kind for the parade and service, which was organised by the town council in co-operation with the March branch of the Royal British Legion.

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Many serving and past members of the British Forces attended on a day that began in Mill View car park as the parade gathered for the procession to the parish church.

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

At 10.40am, with the service ended at St Peter’s church, it was to the town war memorial for the 11am act of remembrance and wreath laying ceremony.





March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey





March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey









March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey









March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey





March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

March Remembrance - Credit: Dave Humphrey

The Rev Andrew Smith led both the parish church service and the act of remembrance at the war memorial.