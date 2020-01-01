Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Archant

Two men from Norfolk and a woman from Whittlesey have been convicted of the ‘horrific’ and ‘sadistic’ abuse of children over several years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieran Burton, 28, (pictured) and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Kieran Burton, 28, (pictured) and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth.

Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Burton admitted offences including owning a ‘paedophile manual’ containing advice and guidance on the abuse of children and making more than 35,000 indecent images of children.

Today, (Thursday 7 May), both men appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where Delph was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years before being considered for parole.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Burton received a 13-year-sentence, of which he must serve a minimum of eight years in prison before being considered for parole.

Both men were also made subject of life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPO) and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Calder will be sentenced later.

DC Sian Thomas, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “This is the worst case I have ever worked on in my entire 11-year police career, the level of sexual offending is the most degrading and sadistic over a sustained period of time, with several different victims.”

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (pictured) admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (pictured) admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

The offending came to light in the spring of 2018, when Burton was being investigated by Norfolk police in connection with indecent images of children being uploaded to an internet messaging platform.

Information was then passed to Cambridgeshire police about Delph, Burton’s nephew, who he claimed they were in regular contact with each other in relation to their mutual interest in indecent images of children and eluded to possible offences taking place in Cambridgeshire.

Further investigation uncovered other suspected crimes against children in the Peterborough area by Burton, Delph and Calder.

Four warrants were carried out in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk on October 28, 2018, resulting in the arrest of all three adults.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls. Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Searches of the properties revealed 85 electronic devices, hosting tens of thousands of indecent images and videos of children.

Alongside children as young as one, many of the images included adults who were later confirmed to be Delph and Calder.

Delph, of Kemps Close, Downham Market, Norfolk, admitted rape of a child under 13, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images of a child including 136 category A, 100 category B and 1,448 category C; category A being the most severe.

Burton, of Malthouse Road, Downham Market, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, possessing a paedophile manual and five counts of making indecent photographs of a child including 1,935 category A images, 891 category A videos, 2,978 category B images, 678 category B videos, 28,977 category C images and 362 category C videos.

DC Thomas added: “Despite the victims not making any formal disclosures to us, even after rapport building for more than a year about the horrific abuse they suffered, they have shown so much courage and resilience throughout the whole investigation. They are all still suffering but with the right help I am hopeful they will begin to recover.”

Calder, of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It’s hard to imagine the pain and trauma that these poor girls have suffered, having been subjected to horrendous and calculated abuse for many years of their lives.

“These girls have had untold damage brought to the lives, and they suffered in ways that no-one deserves. It is vital they receive the support they need, and we urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to speak out and seek help.”

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk