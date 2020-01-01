Advanced search

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

PUBLISHED: 12:48 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 07 May 2020

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Archant

Two men from Norfolk and a woman from Whittlesey have been convicted of the ‘horrific’ and ‘sadistic’ abuse of children over several years.

Kieran Burton, 28, (pictured) and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.Kieran Burton, 28, (pictured) and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth.

Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Burton admitted offences including owning a ‘paedophile manual’ containing advice and guidance on the abuse of children and making more than 35,000 indecent images of children.

Today, (Thursday 7 May), both men appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where Delph was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years before being considered for parole.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29, (pictured) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Burton received a 13-year-sentence, of which he must serve a minimum of eight years in prison before being considered for parole.

Both men were also made subject of life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPO) and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Calder will be sentenced later.

DC Sian Thomas, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “This is the worst case I have ever worked on in my entire 11-year police career, the level of sexual offending is the most degrading and sadistic over a sustained period of time, with several different victims.”

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (pictured) admitted abusing four out of the five girls.Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, (pictured) admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

The offending came to light in the spring of 2018, when Burton was being investigated by Norfolk police in connection with indecent images of children being uploaded to an internet messaging platform.

Information was then passed to Cambridgeshire police about Delph, Burton’s nephew, who he claimed they were in regular contact with each other in relation to their mutual interest in indecent images of children and eluded to possible offences taking place in Cambridgeshire.

Further investigation uncovered other suspected crimes against children in the Peterborough area by Burton, Delph and Calder.

Four warrants were carried out in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk on October 28, 2018, resulting in the arrest of all three adults.

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Searches of the properties revealed 85 electronic devices, hosting tens of thousands of indecent images and videos of children.

Alongside children as young as one, many of the images included adults who were later confirmed to be Delph and Calder.

Delph, of Kemps Close, Downham Market, Norfolk, admitted rape of a child under 13, four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent images of a child including 136 category A, 100 category B and 1,448 category C; category A being the most severe.

Burton, of Malthouse Road, Downham Market, Norfolk, pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, possessing a paedophile manual and five counts of making indecent photographs of a child including 1,935 category A images, 891 category A videos, 2,978 category B images, 678 category B videos, 28,977 category C images and 362 category C videos.

DC Thomas added: “Despite the victims not making any formal disclosures to us, even after rapport building for more than a year about the horrific abuse they suffered, they have shown so much courage and resilience throughout the whole investigation. They are all still suffering but with the right help I am hopeful they will begin to recover.”

Calder, of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “It’s hard to imagine the pain and trauma that these poor girls have suffered, having been subjected to horrendous and calculated abuse for many years of their lives.

“These girls have had untold damage brought to the lives, and they suffered in ways that no-one deserves. It is vital they receive the support they need, and we urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to speak out and seek help.”

Any adult concerned about the welfare of a child or young person can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Renewed calls for CCTV at cemetery after items stolen from baby’s grave

The family of baby Elijah James Chambers would like to add decorations on his grave to commemorate his life, but have had to leave it empty following issues at Eastwood Cemetery. Image: Submitted

Our weekly tribute in words and photos to the heroes of the NHS and care sector -the new front line

Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey where the message from these hard working carers couldn't be clearer

Drivers arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Fen towns

Officers arrested two drivers in Wisbech (left) and March (right) on suspicion of drink driving. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Ultra-runner aims to give something back to NHS workers who saved her son’s life in 100-mile challenge

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: LAUREN BUFFINI
Drive 24