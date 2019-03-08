Advanced search

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

PUBLISHED: 11:04 10 July 2019

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Two anglers found guilty of fishing offences at Littleport are among five Cambridgeshire anglers ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Punishments issued during a day of sentencing at Brighton Magistrates' Court on June 26 saw five anglers fined £220 each.

Each angler was ordered to pay £127.47 in costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

The total amount of fines the four must pay came to £1,110, the total costs amounted to £637.35 and the victim surcharge total was £600.

Those found guilty of offences on the Little Ouse River, Redmere, Littleport, were:

Vladas Lekutis, 49, of Earls Street, Thetford, who was caught fishing during the close season and without a licence on March 17.

Also fined was Algiradas Paulaskis, 54, of Earls Street, Thetford, who was caught fishing at the same spot without a licence.

None of the defendants attended court on the day and the charges were proven in their absence and the fines imposed.

Environment Agency Fisheries Team Leader Ian Hirst said: "It's a crime to fish without a valid licence and offenders can be fined up to £2,500, have their fishing equipment seized and be banned from fishing. Our enforcement officers inspect rod licences throughout East Anglia and could turn up at any time.

"These cases show that anyone found fishing illegally or fails to provide their name and address to an officer carrying out their duties may face prosecution and a fine.

"The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested and enables us to enhance and improve all fisheries for anglers, including rivers. Our officers routinely undertake licence checks and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing activities to contact us."

Illegal fishing should be reported to the Environment Agency's Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Buying a licence:

A 365-day licence for the 2018/19 season costs £30 for non-migratory trout and coarse fish (2 rods) or £82 for salmon and migratory trout (1 rod). A 365-day non-migratory trout and coarse fish licence for 3 rods costs just £45. Junior rod licenses (which are free), are available to junior anglers (aged 13-16). Anglers 12 or under do not require a licence.

Anglers over 65 and anyone with a Blue Badge parking concession or in receipt of Disability Living Allowance or Personal Independence Payment (PIP) also pay the concessionary adult rate of £20 (non-migratory trout, coarse fish and eels 2 rods), £30 (non-migratory trout, coarse fish and eels 3 rods), and £54 (salmon and migratory trout).

One and eight-day licences for occasional anglers with two rods are also available.

The new 365-day full annual licence will run from the time and date of purchase, or requested future start time and date, to 23:59 hours on the eve of the anniversary of purchase, one calendar year later.

Licences can be bought using a credit or debit card by calling the telesales line on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm or from www.gov.uk/fishing-licences

