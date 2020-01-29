Drug grower caught with £300,000 of cannabis plants in business unit at Whittlesey jailed for 20 months

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A MAN who was caught growing almost £300,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.

Officers from the Community Action Team conducted a drugs warrant on 5 January and found more than 300 plants at various stages of growth throughout the building.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Officers also discovered the electricity meter had been bypassed and power was being taken to help grow the plants.

Imre, of Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, admitted charges of producing a class B drug and using electricity without permission.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

On January 28 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 20 months.

DC Ash Morgan said: "This unit was an organised production line and would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I'm pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Imre has been jailed.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

"We will continue to work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

You may also want to watch: