Advanced search

Drug grower caught with £300,000 of cannabis plants in business unit at Whittlesey jailed for 20 months

PUBLISHED: 15:24 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 29 January 2020

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A MAN who was caught growing almost £300,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPSAlexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.

Officers from the Community Action Team conducted a drugs warrant on 5 January and found more than 300 plants at various stages of growth throughout the building.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Officers also discovered the electricity meter had been bypassed and power was being taken to help grow the plants.

Imre, of Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, admitted charges of producing a class B drug and using electricity without permission.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

On January 28 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 20 months.

DC Ash Morgan said: "This unit was an organised production line and would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I'm pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Imre has been jailed.

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

"We will continue to work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts."

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

When pigs can fly! Man creates ‘dad joke’ short film in bid to show ‘funny side’ of Kings Dyke delays

Gareth Tancred (left) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

When pigs can fly! Man creates ‘dad joke’ short film in bid to show ‘funny side’ of Kings Dyke delays

Gareth Tancred (left) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

Latest from the Cambs Times

Drug grower caught with £300,000 of cannabis plants in business unit at Whittlesey jailed for 20 months

Alexandru Imre, 30, filled a business unit in Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, with makeshift growing rooms and expensive equipment.He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town lose ground in Thurlow Nunn League promotion race after inconsistent form

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24