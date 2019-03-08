Advanced search

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

PUBLISHED: 15:45 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 14 October 2019

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

supplied

Some of the 183 pupils in Cambridgeshire with special education needs and disability (SEND) who use taxis or get to school in low occupancy vehicles, sometimes with passenger assistants, could be taught how to travel independently.

This would mean them possibly using public transport or a normal school bus or even walking.

If funding for a study is approved, it could mean 50 pupils being trained over two years to travel to school independently, half by next autumn. Savings could mean up to £10,700 per pupil per annum.

It is one idea being considered by the county council in a bid to halt the escalating costs of school transport.

Cambridgeshire County Council could provide up to £410,000 to deliver savings in home to school and social care transport.

A report to the general purposes committee next week says Cambridgeshire is not alone in facing escalating costs at a time where "complexity of needs" is placing extra pressure on the council.

The county's rural nature and a shortage of specialist vehicles and difficulties in recruiting passenger assistants are also creating additional challenges.

You may also want to watch:

Costs involved are massive for despite the county council making full year savings of £500,000 for SEND transport and £340,000 for mainstream schools transport, costs continue to rise.

"Since 2015/16, the costs associated with these services have increased from £18.3m to £21.2m in Cambridgeshire, and from £3.9m to £4.5m in Peterborough bringing the total service expenditure across both authorities to £25.7m in 2018/19," says the report.

"Demand across the services has also increased in some areas by up to 13 per cent during the 2015/16 period and it is anticipated that costs will continue to rise unless existing plans to improve demand management and efficiency are accelerated."

The SEND home to school transport budget has increased to £9.544m for 2019/20 "and could reasonably be expected to increase by over £1m a year unless significant changes are made," the committee will be told.

The city and county council are planning a joint review since "many Cambridgeshire and Peterborough schools are geographically close.

"It would therefore be sensible to explore whether jointly commissioning transport and routes would reduce duplication and result in efficiencies."

Most Read

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE

March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer’s Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst

Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Most Read

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE

March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer’s Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst

Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Bailey “helps put Brexit in context - he seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop” says Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

“At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context,” says Steve Barclay. “He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop

Murder investigation launched after stabbing in Eaton Socon

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Eaton Socon. The area remains cordoned off. Murder suspects are being questioned by police. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Ramsey paramedic in court over rape charges

Andrew Wheeler, 44, of Signal Road, Ramsey who has been charged with six counts of the rape, one attempted rape and a sexual assault. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

March restaurant owner helps raise £200 for Alzheimer’s Society at charity football match with Benwick Athletic FC

Score! A total of £200 was raised for Alzheimer’s Society at a charity football match on Sunday, October 13. Picture: Supplied/Claire Smethurst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists