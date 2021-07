Cinema to open its doors for Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine

Published: 11:02 AM July 2, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM July 2, 2021

The team at The Light Cinema in Wisbech, who are welcoming lovers of their screens to the cinema to watch the Euro 2020 England vs Ukraine game. - Credit: Light Cinema Wisbech

A cinema in Cambridgeshire will be opening its doors tomorrow night (Saturday July 3) for fans to watch England play on the big screen at their quarter-final game against Ukraine. The Light cinema in Wisbech have said they will be broadcasting the match for three hours, with live coverage starting from 7:30pm. According to their website, the cinema will be selling a ‘Euro combo package’, allowing fans to bag themselves a free ticket to watch the game. The package includes: A bag of sweets

A large combo deal including either popcorn, hotdog or nachos

And being able to watch the football on the big screen





Adult prices for the above deal start at just £15, but if you’d like to ‘make it a family night out’ child versions are £12, including any regular combo and a bag of sweets.

The cinema says there is limited space available, so ‘book now’.

Seats are reserved on a ‘best available basis’, and customers can buy a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

To book your tickets visit The Light cinema website.