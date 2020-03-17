Advanced search

Cambridgeshire communities pull together as wide-spread coronavirus pandemic hits the county

PUBLISHED: 12:26 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 17 March 2020

Cambridgeshire communities are pulling together as coronavirus sweeps through the county. Picture: Wiki/CC/Commons/Getty

Cambridgeshire communities are pulling together as coronavirus sweeps through the county. Picture: Wiki/CC/Commons/Getty

Wiki/CC/Commons/Getty

Communities across Cambridgeshire are coming together to help each other out amid the current wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.

March has formed an online support group. Picture: Wiki/CCMarch has formed an online support group. Picture: Wiki/CC

Towns and villages all over the county are doing everything they can to help the elderly and people in need as the COVID-19 virus sweeps through the UK.

Online support forums and groups have been set up across our region in a bid to tackle the problems that come with the coronavirus.

Elderly people and those most at risk are being urged to stay at home, workers are being urged to stay at home and everyone is advised to avoid pubs, bars and clubs.

In March, an online support group was set up by resident Rebecca Garry who, within just days, has taken to group to more than 1,000 members.

Wisbech has formed an online group and has been supported by charities. Picture: Wiki/CCWisbech has formed an online group and has been supported by charities. Picture: Wiki/CC

Ms Garry said: “Please use the group to request help and advice, and to offer help, shopping, collecting prescriptions etc, phone call support for the lonely and whatever else you can offer.

“We all need to come together to look after each other.”

Similarly, in Wisbech, an online group was set up to help those most vulnerable and ‘at risk’.

Matthew Pancutt, organiser, said: “I created the group to help support the vulnerable and within 48 hours we have gained nearly 1000 members who are offering and requesting help.

“We will be distributing to the elderly, vulnerable and self-isolating in our community.”

In Soham, a group of 500-strong volunteers are dropping forms through doors offering to run errands for those who can’t make it out of the house.

Dubbed the ‘Soham Handy Helpers’, resident Natalie Whiterod arranged the group and brought together an army of volunteers to help.

Amy Stearn, a volunteer, said: “We are hoping to drop forms through doors this week and we currently have over 500 members offering to take on areas of Soham to give their services.”

Soham residents are offering to run errands for those in self-isolation. Picture: Wiki/CCSoham residents are offering to run errands for those in self-isolation. Picture: Wiki/CC

In Witcham, villagers are communicating to avoid any panic buying and to ensure no one is left without essential goods if they are forced into self-isolation.

Resident Sallyanne Fraser-Sulman said: “I thought I would share something positive about the coronavirus.

“We are a little village that are not stock piling toilet paper, we are not running about like mad buying pasta and anything else, but we MAY need to self-isolate.

“We are running around gathering a list of willing volunteers to help those that need it in our village, we are running about making posters and delivering it to every household in our village.

“We are not scaremongering we just want to be ready to help those in need. I just thought I would share what a great place to live Witcham is.”

To join the March group, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/MarchCoronavirusSupport

To join the Wisbech group, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/WisbechCoronavirusSupport

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

What is your local community doing amid the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Most Read

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: ‘Time to be concerned not to panic - time to be sensible but not be selfish’ the wise words of a police sergeant from Fenland

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Theatres in and around Cambridgeshire begin to shut their doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The New Theatre in Peterborough (left) and the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton (right) have cancelled their upcoming events due to coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/NEW THEATRE PETERBOROUGH/PRINCESS THEATRE HUNSTANTON

Cambridgeshire communities pull together as wide-spread coronavirus pandemic hits the county

Cambridgeshire communities are pulling together as coronavirus sweeps through the county. Picture: Wiki/CC/Commons/Getty

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

The Sutton Beast race is among the lastest community events cancelled because of coronavirus. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.
Drive 24