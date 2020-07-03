New TV series needs talented woodwork enthusiasts from Cambs to take part

Are you a talented woodwork enthusiast? A new TV series needs applicants from Cambridgeshire to take part in filming. Picture: Plimsoll Productions Plimsoll Productions

Talented woodwork enthusiasts from across the region are being urged to apply for a new TV series for a major UK broadcaster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Are you a talented woodwork enthusiast? A new TV series needs applicants from Cambridgeshire to take part in filming. Picture: Plimsoll Productions Are you a talented woodwork enthusiast? A new TV series needs applicants from Cambridgeshire to take part in filming. Picture: Plimsoll Productions

The competition series will see nine of the UK’s most skilful woodwork artists create the best and highly ambitious builds to briefs set by the show.

Produced by Plimsoll Productions, its creators are behind a wide range of factual, documentary and entertainment programmes for ITV, BBC, Netflix and many more.

You may also want to watch:

The executives in their creative team have won the Emmy, BAFTA and RTS Awards for their work.

A spokesman said: “We are now producing a new series for a major broadcaster.

“It will see nine of the UK’s most talented woodwork enthusiasts performing at their creative best to craft beautiful, ambitious builds to exacting briefs.

“All elements of production are subject to strict COVID-19 safe protocols.”

To apply, email: wood@plimsollproductions.com