Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

A police officer was assaulted while making an arrest at a Cambridgeshire home during a suspected domestic incident.

Officers were at a home in Darthill Road, March during the attack and a 25-year-old man has been charged with beating an emergency worker.

Kyle Murray was arrested at about 9pm on Friday night (August 21) following the incident at will appear in court today (August 24).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer following his arrest.

“Kyle Murray, 25, was arrested at about 9pm at his home address in Darthill Road, March, following allegations of a domestic incident.

“The arresting officer was injured in the process and Murray has since been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today.”