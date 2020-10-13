Advanced search

Police chief constable Nick Dean helps 999 superfan with world record-breaking attempt

PUBLISHED: 16:27 13 October 2020

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean has helped emergency services superfan John Morgan's bid to get in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean has helped emergency services superfan John Morgan�s bid to get in the Guinness Book of World Records. Picture: Cambs Cops/Twitter/@PAULMORGAN999

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s chief constable has helped an emergency services superfan, with a life-limiting condition, continue his bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean has helped emergency services superfan John Morgan's bid to get in the Guinness Book of World Records.

John Morgan from Cardiff in Wales is attempting to break the world for the biggest collection of emergency services memorabilia in the world.

Mr Morgan, who was born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; a genetic condition that causes the muscles to waste away, was put in touch with chief constable Nick Dean.

His father wrote a letter to the constabulary on his behalf, asking if Mr Dean could send through a police helmet badge to add to his collection.

Mr Dean was only too happy to oblige and wrote back to John with a shiny new badge enclosed.

John has since issued a message of thanks on social media which was shared with his near 2,000 followers.

In the video John can be seen with his letter from Mr Dean and his badge, he says: “Lights, camera, action… thank you Chief Constable, Nick Dean.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean has helped emergency services superfan John Morgan's bid to get in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In the background of the video, several other pieces of memorabilia that Mr Morgan has collected can be seen, including firefighter and police officer helmets.

His father tweeted: “Please pass on John’s video thank you message to chief constable Nick Dean.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean has helped emergency services superfan John Morgan's bid to get in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Thank you, so much chief constable, for sending John the force helmet plate. We hope you enjoy your video thank you message from John.”

Mr Dean said: “John’s passion for the emergency services is wonderful and his determination and spirit is truly admirable.

“We as a constabulary were only too happy to help him on his quest to world record fame and we wish him the best of luck!”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary chief constable Nick Dean.

Mr Morgan is well-known in his local town as something of an ‘emergency services superfan’ and has featured in the local press a number of times.

John is now confined to a wheelchair, but he won’t let this hold him back from reaching his ambitions.

After recently celebrating his 21st birthday, a milestone the doctors never thought he would reach, John turned his attention to his collection of memorabilia.

