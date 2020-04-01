Police announce ‘new remote arrests’ using drones in hilarious April Fools tweet

The made-up device said to be used in order to make remote arrests by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Police have announced that all arrests in Cambridgeshire will now be made remotely via drone... don’t worry, remember it’s April Fools day.

The announcement was made on the force’s rural cops Twitter account this morning (April 1) with a picture attached of the device needed to make the arrests.

Pictures show a drone hanging from a piece of string with a baton cable tied to one end with a set of handcuffs retrofitted to the other.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “In an effort to keep officers and the public safe in these unusual times we will be making arrests remotely from now on.

“Offenders will be asked at a distance to stand still while our latest invention applies cuffs.”

They quickly followed up their tweet, they said: “Don’t worry this is a joke. It’s not even one of our drones. Happy April fools day. Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

One resident said: “Excellent! Thank you for posting and making me smile! Thank you also for keeping us all safe, we all really appreciate it, even if it isn’t said that often.”