Drivers caught speeding over 110mph on main road through Cambs
PUBLISHED: 15:16 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 23 July 2020
Two drivers were caught speeding more than 110mph – with one clocking 150 – on a main road through the county.
One driver was caught traveling at 110mph on the A14 and was dealt with by traffic cops before another was caught at 150mph.
The driver caught at 150mph was on the A1 north at Brampton and police say they both can “expect a day in court”.
The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Having just dealt with a speeding motorist on the A14 travelling at 110mph we were amazed to find another on the A1 north at Brampton.
“This one was a little faster! Driver can expect a day in court #fatalfour 610/1331”
