Published: 12:33 PM June 24, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s PC Elvis Bonilla, PC Zara Oakley and Sergeant Helen Greenham (L-R) have received awards at the Chief Superintendent’s Commendations Ceremony. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three heroic Cambridgeshire police officers have been commended for their actions during a potentially life-threatening attempted murder incident.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s PC Elvis Bonilla and PC Zara Oakley were among the first to the scene of what was a “harrowing incident” on June 22 last year.

During the incident, a truck had badly damaged a house and a man was found wielding a large metal bar, making threats to three police officers.

PC Elvis Bonilla. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The Chief Superintendent’s Commendations Ceremony heard how, despite being unarmed, PC Bonilla and PC Oakley helped to subdue the suspect and made sure everyone was safe.

Following this, Sergeant Helen Greenham went above and beyond her duties to assist colleagues and secure evidence in difficult circumstances.

Sergeant Helen Greenham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“She took control of the scene with limited resources, allocated officers and got involved herself to ensure all evidence was captured,” said a police spokesperson.

The suspect was charged with three counts of attempted murder and various other charges including two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The work of these officers ensured the safety of all those at the scene.

In socially distanced ceremony at police headquarters in Huntingdon on June 23, Chief Superintendents Jon Hutchinson and Mark Greenhalgh praised officers, staff and members of the public who had excelled or shown acts of bravery.

PC Zara Oakley. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Mr Hutchinson said: “It’s been an extremely challenging few months, not only for the public but also for officers policing the pandemic.

“After such testing times it’s perhaps more important than ever that we celebrate the great work you do on a daily basis, the achievements you have accomplished and the dedication you have shown to keeping people safe.

“These presentations are about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have given to the organisation. Going that extra mile is something I, and indeed you, should be enormously proud of.

“I am always amazed by the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards those in need, how you put your own lives at risk and how you have gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – so to each and every one of you, I say thank you.”