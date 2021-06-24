News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Acts of heroism and bravery revealed at police awards ceremony

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:12 PM June 24, 2021   
Acts of heroism and bravery at the Chief Superintendent’s Commendations Ceremony.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers have been praised for acts of heroism and bravery at the Chief Superintendent’s Commendations Ceremony. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Acts of heroism and bravery across the region have been praised at Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s annual force awards ceremony. 

Dealing with an attempted murder, convicting a prolific sex offender and saving the life of a vulnerable person were just some of the acts praised

The Chief Superintendent’s Commendations Ceremony took place on Wednesday (June 23), with awards going to those who had gone above and beyond. 

Chief Superintendents Jon Hutchinson and Mark Greenhalgh praised officers, staff and members of the public who had excelled or shown acts of bravery. 

Mr Hutchinson said: “It’s been an extremely challenging few months, not only for the public but also for officers policing the pandemic.  

“After such testing times it’s perhaps more important than ever that we celebrate the great work you do on a daily basis, the achievements you have accomplished and the dedication you have shown to keeping people safe. 

You may also want to watch:

“These presentations are about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have given to the organisation. Going that extra mile is something I, and indeed you, should be enormously proud of. 

 “I am always amazed by the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards those in need, how you put your own lives at risk and how you have gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – so to each and every one of you, I say thank you.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

