Detective’s investigation resulted in sex offender’s 11-year sentence

Harry Rutter

Published: 8:45 AM June 26, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Constabulary Detective Constable (DC) Jim Huddlestone’s investigation resulted in a 11-year prison sentence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary Detective Constable (DC) Jim Huddlestone's investigation resulted in a 11-year prison sentence for a serious sex offender.

A serious sex offender was brought to justice with an 11-year prison sentence thanks to the efforts of a Cambridgeshire police detective constable.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary Detective Constable (DC) Jim Huddlestone was commended for his efforts on a recent investigation.  

The serious sexual offences first came to light in September last year and DC Huddlestone was part of a team that worked “tirelessly”. 

They secured charges against the suspect and then guilty pleas in December as well as the prison sentence, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed. 

DC Huddlestone joined the CAISU in November 2019 and this was his first case to go to crown court. 

He was able to ensure a quality case file was produced for the prosecution, which resulted in the guilty pleas. 

Nicola Pope, senior crown prosecutor, said: “I understood that you hadn’t any experience in dealing with custody/under 10 protocol cases and you did a brilliant job.   

“Thank you once again your hard work and prompt responses to requests from myself and counsel, which helped get a relatively quick resolution to this horrible case for the complainant and her family.” 

In socially distanced ceremony at police headquarters in Huntingdon on June 23, Chief Superintendents Jon Hutchinson and Mark Greenhalgh praised officers, staff and members of the public who had excelled or shown acts of bravery. 

Mr Hutchinson said: “It’s been an extremely challenging few months, not only for the public but also for officers policing the pandemic.  

“After such testing times it’s perhaps more important than ever that we celebrate the great work you do on a daily basis, the achievements you have accomplished and the dedication you have shown to keeping people safe. 

“These presentations are about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have given to the organisation. Going that extra mile is something I, and indeed you, should be enormously proud of. 

 “I am always amazed by the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards those in need, how you put your own lives at risk and how you have gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – so to each and every one of you, I say thank you.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

