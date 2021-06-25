Published: 9:00 AM June 25, 2021

Four courageous police officers saved the life of a vulnerable man who was threatening to take his own life by jumping from a Cambs bridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary PCs Tom Dodge, Dave Stevens and Paul Jeyes and Police Sergeant (PS) Andy Watson worked together to save the man.

Andy Watson. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

When PCs Stevens, Jeyes and Dodge arrived at the bridge in Eye Road, over the A1139, they saw members of the public holding on to the man who was the wrong side of the railings.

“They willingly and bravely put themselves in danger to save this man’s life and potentially other members of the public,” said a police spokesperson.

PC Stevens took over from the members of the public and held the man while PC Dodge leaned over the safety barrier, held by PC Jeyes, to speak to him.

Dave Stevens. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

PC Dodge eventually convinced him to come back over the railings and all the officers, now including Sergeant Andy Watson who had climbed over the railings, helped lift him over.

Tom Dodge. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PC Stevens continued to calm the man down while PC Jeyes managed the scene, asking PCSOs to close the road as the man was displaying unpredictable behaviour.

In socially distanced ceremony at police headquarters in Huntingdon on June 23, Chief Superintendents Jon Hutchinson and Mark Greenhalgh praised officers, staff and members of the public who had excelled or shown acts of bravery.

Mr Hutchinson said: “It’s been an extremely challenging few months, not only for the public but also for officers policing the pandemic.

“After such testing times it’s perhaps more important than ever that we celebrate the great work you do on a daily basis, the achievements you have accomplished and the dedication you have shown to keeping people safe.

“These presentations are about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have given to the organisation. Going that extra mile is something I, and indeed you, should be enormously proud of.

“I am always amazed by the stories of outstanding bravery, compassion and kindness towards those in need, how you put your own lives at risk and how you have gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire – so to each and every one of you, I say thank you.”