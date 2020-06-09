Gallery

Cambs police show support for county’s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

Police in Cambridgeshire have shown their support for the county�s LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary LGBT Cambridgeshire Constabulary LGBT

June is Pride Month – and Cambridgeshire Police would normally be showing their solidarity and support for the county’s LGBTQ+ communities.

But with lockdown police officers have not been able to show that solidarity and support as visibly as they might normally do.

That hasn’t stopped them, however, issuing a reminder of their “love and support” and these photos from their special Facebook page show that engagement in recent years.

“Sadly, many from this community still face abuse and hate for just being themselves,” said a police spokesman.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to continue to be there for all communities and individuals who are victims of hate crimes.

“It’s our differences that make our community and, indeed, our police force, the vibrant, strong unit that it is”

These are powerful and supportive words that many will find re-assuring.

But as Cambridgeshire police also point out there remain victims of such crime, in Cambridgeshire as elsewhere, and they are determined to help stamp it out.

“Please help us to tackle it by reporting it… no matter how minor, your report helps us build up a picture,” said their spokesman.

If you have been a victim of hate crime go to the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website and find out how to report it.

For now, however, the celebrations might remain virtual, but the message is very visible.

Cambridgeshire Police remain committed to support, and to change and, where necessary, take action.

