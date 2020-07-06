Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant Archant

A suspected illegal rave got the go ahead from police officers who visited the Fenland site and concluded there were “no issues”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers attended the scene at Creek Fen in March on Saturday, July 4 after rumours circulated on social media of the suspected unlicensed music event.

Pictures show attendees entering the field, carrying bags and belongings over a gate and into the site at around 6 o’clock in the evening.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 6pm on July 4 with reports of an unlicensed music event at Creek Fen, March.

“Officers attended and discovered a private party of about 15 to 20 people. The party was pre-planned and the group had permission to be on the land. No issues reported.”

The news comes after an illegal music event was stopped in its tracks in Warboys on the same day at around 10.30pm inside a farm warehouse.

On arrival, music equipment was seized and a group of between 20 to 30 people were dispersed. One man aged in his 30s, from Huntingdon, was arrested at the scene.