Published: 1:01 PM August 3, 2021

Cambridgeshire police has launched their ‘Cambs Cops: Our Stories’ podcast, which include stories of survival, dealing with the trauma of an avoidable death and complex and serious issues dealt with in policing. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A podcast highlighting topics of domestic abuse, serious sexual offences and slavery has been launched by Cambridgeshire police.

The force has launched ‘Cambs Cops: Our Stories’, which include stories of survival, dealing with the trauma of an avoidable death and complex and serious issues dealt with in policing.

The 10-minute episodes, which also discuss the management of registered sex offenders, aim to provide a snapshot of life in Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Shelley Spratt, deputy head of corporate communications at Cambridgeshire police, said: “A number of episodes cover areas we have never previously talked about and we hope people have a greater understanding of those areas of work.

Cambs Cops: Our stories is live



Our first true crime podcast series available on our You Tube (https://t.co/MPyPlXt7G2) and website (https://t.co/kFwpAhb5w4)



Or through Podbean (https://t.co/eBxL5nZE47) Google (https://t.co/IGbiILKG0n and Apple (https://t.co/4QnqI0hjQ1 ) pic.twitter.com/NFOGlAQhx5 — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) August 2, 2021

“We also tackle some sensitive topics where we hear first-hand the impact crimes have had on victims, with some really inspirational survivor stories.

“We hope that by hearing these, people who have faced similar situations and not felt able or willing to report their crimes, will be encouraged to do so.”

All episodes are now live on the Cambridgeshire police website and on their YouTube channel.

You can also listen on Podbean, Google and Apple podcasts.