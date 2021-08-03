Stories of survival and trauma uncovered in new police podcast
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A podcast highlighting topics of domestic abuse, serious sexual offences and slavery has been launched by Cambridgeshire police.
The force has launched ‘Cambs Cops: Our Stories’, which include stories of survival, dealing with the trauma of an avoidable death and complex and serious issues dealt with in policing.
The 10-minute episodes, which also discuss the management of registered sex offenders, aim to provide a snapshot of life in Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
Shelley Spratt, deputy head of corporate communications at Cambridgeshire police, said: “A number of episodes cover areas we have never previously talked about and we hope people have a greater understanding of those areas of work.
“We also tackle some sensitive topics where we hear first-hand the impact crimes have had on victims, with some really inspirational survivor stories.
“We hope that by hearing these, people who have faced similar situations and not felt able or willing to report their crimes, will be encouraged to do so.”
All episodes are now live on the Cambridgeshire police website and on their YouTube channel.
You can also listen on Podbean, Google and Apple podcasts.
Most Read
- 1 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
- 2 Work starts on £3.16m apprenticeship training school
- 3 Yard sale raises over £1,400 from second annual event
- 4 Theatre group stalwart steps down after nine years
- 5 'Panicked' dangerous driver apologises after 90mph police pursuit
- 6 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
- 7 Health chief’s stark warning: ‘The virus doesn’t care we changed the rules’
- 8 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack
- 9 Residents make most of lockdown easing as Christmas comes early
- 10 Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite