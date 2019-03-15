Police in Cambridgeshire to conduct ‘reassurance patrols’ at our region’s mosques following the harrowing events in New Zealand

Police in Cambridgeshire have announced that they will be conducting “reassurance patrols” at mosques across the county following the harrowing shootings in New Zealand.

It was revealed that 49 people have been killed following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, March 15.

Shots were fired at Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in the centre of the city and at Linwood Mosque, about three miles away, the New Zealand police have said.

Our region’s police officers have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire Muslim community and will carry out the patrols for their reassurance.

A spokesman tweeted: “Following on from the horrific attacks on mosques in New Zealand we will be conducting reassurance patrols at mosques across the county.

“We work closely with partners in the Muslim community and will continue to do so. Our thoughts are with those affected.”

The Queen said today that she was “deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences”.