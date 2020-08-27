Advanced search

Police urge farmers to ‘remove GPS devices overnight’ from tractors following thefts

PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 27 August 2020

Police urge farmers remove GPS devices from tractors overnight following a string of thefts from Fenland farms. Picture: Flickr/Alan Levine/Labelled for reuse

Police urge farmers remove GPS devices from tractors overnight following a string of thefts from Fenland farms. Picture: Flickr/Alan Levine/Labelled for reuse

Flickr/Alan Levine/Labelled for reuse

Police are urging Fenland farmers to remove GPS devices from their tractors overnight following a string of thefts across the region.

The warning comes after five thefts over two nights on August 19 and 20, with thousands of pounds worth of equipment being taken.

GPS screens, domes and satellites were all taken during the night from tractors parked in barns, with a majority occurring in Guyhirn, Whittlesey and Coates.

Rural Crime Sergeant Craig Flavell said: “This trend is deeply worrying for farmers who are investing in high-tech equipment to make their farms more efficient and reduce pollution.

“In an attempt to stop thieves targeting GPS kit, some manufacturers now provide PIN numbers to prevent the equipment being used by others.

“Most GPS kit in use on farms today are fitted to tractors as an easily-removable accessory. To prevent thefts, farmers should remove the kit when it’s not in use and store it under lock and key.”

Avice from NFU Mutual:

• Remove GPS guidance receivers, aerials and antenna globes from tractors when not in use and keep them in a secure locked place whenever possible;

You may also want to watch:

• Consider fitting security tethers or brackets to stop units being removed

• Mark your postcode on GPS units – either with a UV pen, engraving tool of forensic marking system such as Datatag;

• Store machinery in locked buildings whenever possible;

• Where locking machines away isn’t an option, consider fitting mains or battery-operated alarms to cover around the perimeter of areas where machines are stored;

• CCTV and intruder alarms will deter most thieves, but make sure they are checked regularly to ensure they will work when you need them and they are placed where they won’t be triggered by animals or foliage moving in the wind;

• Record machinery serial numbers and photograph kit to help police identify stolen items and increase the chances of them being recovered;

• Let employees know the security arrangements that are expected of them while working on the farm;

• Join local Farm Watch or social media security groups to keep in touch with rural crime trends in your area;

• Encourage farm staff to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Bus driver may have had ‘micro-sleeping incident’ before fatal A47 crash, coroner hears

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of two men after a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47 in 2018 heard that the bus driver, Michael Elcombe, may have been involved in an

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Bus driver may have had ‘micro-sleeping incident’ before fatal A47 crash, coroner hears

A pre-inquest review into the deaths of two men after a collision between a bus and a lorry on the A47 in 2018 heard that the bus driver, Michael Elcombe, may have been involved in an

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police urge farmers to ‘remove GPS devices overnight’ from tractors following thefts

Police urge farmers remove GPS devices from tractors overnight following a string of thefts from Fenland farms. Picture: Flickr/Alan Levine/Labelled for reuse

First ever robotics-based rehabilitation services on offer at Fenland care home

Askham Rehab has been unveiled at Askham Village Community care home in Doddington. Picture: Supplied

Fenland BusFest 2020 – which was still scheduled to go ahead – now cancelled due to Covid-19

The BusFest board confirmed the annual event will now not be going ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant/Archive

Huge boost to rail improvements for Ely as Network Rail secures £13.1m for new study -and you can have your say too

SW Norfolk Liz Truss (right) has confirmed that a meeting with other MPs and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay (left) paved the way for £13.1m funding to Network Rail for the next stage of improvements to rail improvements at Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Fenland Flag campaign led by Ely writer calls for more support to achieve national status

A campaign for the Fenland Flag to achieve national status was told it required more support from administrative, ceremonial and other stakeholders. Pictured is James Bowman who created the flag. Picture: FENLAND FLAG