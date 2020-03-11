Advanced search

New report reveals how much Cambridgeshire County Council pays its bosses and senior workers

PUBLISHED: 15:13 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 11 March 2020

Cambridgeshire County Council chief executive Gillian Beasley (inset) authorised the independent investigation into FACT that cost £200,000. However she is confident the council can recover its costs. She also later apologised to taxi drivers. Picture: Archant

An insight into the world of executive pay at Cambridgeshire County Council is revealed in a new report listing the salaries of all 128 officers who earn over £50,000 a year.

The report also details which roles qualify for up to £100,000 a year in an organisation where 3,334 of its workforce is women and 898 are men.

The current mean salary for the council is £30,049 compared to £29,288 last year.

Twenty-five jobs are now shared with Peterborough City Council, a trend that began when chief executive Gillian Beasley was appointed to a job share role with both authorities.

She, of course, remains the top earner with a salary of £173,596.

Another woman, Rachel Stoppard, chief executive of the Greater Cambridge Partnership is second highest earner. She's paid £167,244. Her pay package is explained as being made up of a basic salary 'and a market factor payment.'

The partnership is an independently operated entity with the majority of its funding coming direct from Government.

Deputy chief executive Chris Malyon is on a salary band up to £150,000 whilst several senior directors earn between £118,000 and £125,000 a year.

At the top end of her earning power, with a salary of up to £105,000, is the director of public health Liz Robin, again a role she shares with Peterborough.

The report reveals that the mean gender pay gap - the difference in average hourly earnings between men and women - is down to eight per cent. Nationally it is 15.7 per cent and last year in Cambridgeshire it was 13 per cent.

The median gender pay - the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of hourly earnings - has also improved. Locally the median gender pay gap is nine per cent against a public sector of 16.8 per cent. Last year in Cambridgeshire the gap was 19 per cent.

But the report acknowledges that the reductions in both mean and median pay is in part due to the closure of the council's catering and cleaning services.

'For the past two years a full review into the gender pay gap has been carried out,' says a report to full council. Appraisals, recruitment and evaluation of grading has narrowed the gap. Ratio of the chief executive's salary to the median salary is 1:6:last year it was 1.7

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

'I'm quite shocked': Tory PCC candidate brands March 'lawless' after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

