Couple from Whittlesey who failed to send their children to school ordered to pay nearly £1,500 in fines and costs by magistrates at Peterborough. Picture; THINKSTOCK calvste

A Whittlesey couple face a bill of nearly £1,500 for not sending their children to school.

Both appeared before Peterborough magistrates on September 13 when the wife admitted the charge against her and the court returned a guilty verdict on the husband who had denied two offences.

The charge against the wife covered a period of three weeks last September and involved her teenage daughter.

She pleaded guilty and was fined £80, with a victim services surcharge of £32 and costs of £150.

Her husband faced two charges, one involving the teenage daughter and another involving their teenage son. Both offences were alleged to have taken place during the same period last September.

He denied the offences and was found guilty and fined £440 on each count, with a victim services surcharge of £44 and costs of £300.

The law says all parents have a legal duty to ensure that their child receives an education suitable to his/her age, ability and aptitude and any special needs.

"Most parents fulfil their legal obligation by registering their child in a school," says a statement on the county council website.

"Children must legally be in education between the school term after their 5th birthday and the last Friday in June in the school year they turn 16."