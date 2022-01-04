Driver in 3-car crash was 3 times over drink drive limit on A15 - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A driver involved in a three-car crash on New Year’s Day was found to be more than three times over the drink drive limit.

“Hopefully this driver didn't start 2022 how he means to go on,” said a post on Cambridgeshire Police Facebook page.

Police say they were called to the crash on the A15 Glinton bypass at just after 4pm on New Year's Day “where we discovered this scene”.

A police spokesperson said: “Luckily there were no serious injuries but the driver, a 35-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

“In a roadside breath test he gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

“He's since been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.”

Police issued a reminder that if you know a drink or drug driver you can report them anonymously by calling our 24/7 confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.

“If someone is in immediate danger call 999,” said the spokesperson.

“You could save a life.”



