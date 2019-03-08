Death by careless driving verdict on Cambridgeshire man, 21, who caused the death of passenger after his Land Rover left the road and rolled into ditch

A fund raising effort raised £4,500 for the funeral costs of Kieran Carrington- Walker aged 19, who died in a car accident on May 24, 2017. He was a keen rugby player. The driver of the car in in which he was travelling appeared today in court for sentencing. Picture: GO FUND ME Archant

A man, who lost control of his car on a Cambridgeshire road, killing one of his passengers and injuring another, has been sentenced.

Kieren Shepperson, 21, of Old North Road, Stilton, was driving around a series of bends on the B660, Glatton Lane, on May 24, 2017, when he lost control and rolled his Land Rover Discovery into a ditch.

His front seat passenger, promising young rugby player Kieran Carrington-Walker, 19, of Bruces Close, Conington was thrown from the car and died as a result of his injuries.

A second passenger, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle, which had no proper seats or restraints for back seat passengers, was also injured.

Shepperson was found guilty of causing death by careless driving on 2 July following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Today (Friday) at the same court he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

PC Simon Burgin, who investigated, said: "It's so sad when we have to attend incidents where young and inexperienced drivers have made a mistake, resulting in tragedy.

"This is such a waste of a young life. I would urge all drivers, particularly new drivers, to always drive according to the rules and conditions of the road and be vigilant.

"We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and, as in this case, many are completely avoidable."

After his death one friend posted that "I was lucky enough to have the pleasure of being his friend and I'm so gutted that his life has ended so soon. RIP Keiran Carrington"

Megan Seabroook-Mead said: "He was a good friend of ours and we had some good times working together at Parkside pools and gym and good laughs together, we will miss him dearly. We send our love to his family and friends."

Carrington-Walker was a member of Peterborough Rugby Club, described by chairman Dick Clark as a "much liked and respected member of our rugby family".