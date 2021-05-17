News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Dessert-lover travelled 150 miles north for ‘TikTok famous’ waffle

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:02 PM May 17, 2021    Updated: 3:03 PM May 17, 2021
@TikTok/DollysDesserts 

How far would you travel for a dessert? - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts 

A dessert-lover with a sweet tooth travelled more than 150 miles up north from Cambridgeshire to indulge in a ‘TikTok famous’ waffle treat.  

@dollysdesserts

Thankyou so much for coming to see us! 🥰 ##fyp ##bubblewaffle ##dollysdesserts

♬ Lofi - Domknowz

With more than half-a-million followers on the social media app TikTok, Dollys Desserts, located in Barnsley, Yorkshire, is clearly the place to be.  

TikTok/@DollysDesserts

How a DollysDesserts bubble waffle begins. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

In a video with more than one million views, a Cambridgeshire resident is seen arriving at the shop to collect their Lotus bubble waffle topped with Kinder sauce.  

“How far would you travel just to get a dessert,” asked the sweet treat shop owner on camera.  

@TikTok/DollysDesserts

The happy Cambridgeshire customer at Dollys Desserts in Yorkshire. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

“If you don’t know where Cambridge is from Barnsley, it’s literally three-and-a-half hours away, like that is ridiculous... obviously I filmed it for a TikTok.”  

@DollysDesserts on TikTok

Dollys Desserts, located in Barnsley, Yorkshire, adding ice cream to their Cambridgeshire customer's order. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

You may also want to watch:

Dollys Desserts shows the process of creating the famous bubble waffle and covering it in sauce and toppings before placing a large scoop of ice cream inside.  

“I’m glad she [the customer] came on the weekend so I could actually talk to her and chat about TikTok and stuff, but yeah I don’t know if I’d travel all that way.” 

@TikTok/DollysDesserts

The finished product on DollysDesserts TikTok page. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

To follow Dollys Desserts, visit: www.tiktok.com/@dollysdesserts  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police swoop on Chatteris housing estate following machete threat
  2. 2 Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash
  3. 3 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
  1. 4 Hospitalised driver and passenger suffer serious injuries after crash
  2. 5 Rainbow alliance set out their stall for Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Murder suspect is victim's son
  4. 7 Lockdown easing - 10 pubs and restaurants say welcome back
  5. 8 Dame Mary Archer defence witness in sexual abuse trial of judge's widow
  6. 9 Widow of High Court judge, 77, charged with historical sexual abuse
  7. 10 'Horrific ordeal' of saleswoman tied up, restrained and sexually assaulted
Food and Drink
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murder investigation launched following the death of a woman in her 70s at a house in Oak Tree Close, March

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Large police presence at Oak Tree Close in March following the death of a woman in her 70s, a 35-year-old March man

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Police forensics team begin search after death of woman in her 70s

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Two boys aged 12 and 14 were arrested following a 3am burglary at Robinhood Service Station at Wimblington Road

Crime

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, arrested after 3am service station burglary

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Johnathan Cole, 35, of Oak Tee Close, March, has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 70s in March. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man charged with murder of woman in her 70s

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus