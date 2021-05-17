Video

Published: 3:02 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM May 17, 2021

How far would you travel for a dessert? - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

A dessert-lover with a sweet tooth travelled more than 150 miles up north from Cambridgeshire to indulge in a ‘TikTok famous’ waffle treat.

With more than half-a-million followers on the social media app TikTok, Dollys Desserts, located in Barnsley, Yorkshire, is clearly the place to be.

How a DollysDesserts bubble waffle begins. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

In a video with more than one million views, a Cambridgeshire resident is seen arriving at the shop to collect their Lotus bubble waffle topped with Kinder sauce.

“How far would you travel just to get a dessert,” asked the sweet treat shop owner on camera.

The happy Cambridgeshire customer at Dollys Desserts in Yorkshire. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

“If you don’t know where Cambridge is from Barnsley, it’s literally three-and-a-half hours away, like that is ridiculous... obviously I filmed it for a TikTok.”

Dollys Desserts, located in Barnsley, Yorkshire, adding ice cream to their Cambridgeshire customer's order. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

Dollys Desserts shows the process of creating the famous bubble waffle and covering it in sauce and toppings before placing a large scoop of ice cream inside.

“I’m glad she [the customer] came on the weekend so I could actually talk to her and chat about TikTok and stuff, but yeah I don’t know if I’d travel all that way.”

The finished product on DollysDesserts TikTok page. - Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts

To follow Dollys Desserts, visit: www.tiktok.com/@dollysdesserts