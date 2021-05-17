Video
Dessert-lover travelled 150 miles north for ‘TikTok famous’ waffle
- Credit: TikTok/DollysDesserts
A dessert-lover with a sweet tooth travelled more than 150 miles up north from Cambridgeshire to indulge in a ‘TikTok famous’ waffle treat.
With more than half-a-million followers on the social media app TikTok, Dollys Desserts, located in Barnsley, Yorkshire, is clearly the place to be.
In a video with more than one million views, a Cambridgeshire resident is seen arriving at the shop to collect their Lotus bubble waffle topped with Kinder sauce.
“How far would you travel just to get a dessert,” asked the sweet treat shop owner on camera.
“If you don’t know where Cambridge is from Barnsley, it’s literally three-and-a-half hours away, like that is ridiculous... obviously I filmed it for a TikTok.”
You may also want to watch:
Dollys Desserts shows the process of creating the famous bubble waffle and covering it in sauce and toppings before placing a large scoop of ice cream inside.
“I’m glad she [the customer] came on the weekend so I could actually talk to her and chat about TikTok and stuff, but yeah I don’t know if I’d travel all that way.”
To follow Dollys Desserts, visit: www.tiktok.com/@dollysdesserts
Most Read
- 1 Police swoop on Chatteris housing estate following machete threat
- 2 Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash
- 3 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
- 4 Hospitalised driver and passenger suffer serious injuries after crash
- 5 Rainbow alliance set out their stall for Cambridgeshire
- 6 Murder suspect is victim's son
- 7 Lockdown easing - 10 pubs and restaurants say welcome back
- 8 Dame Mary Archer defence witness in sexual abuse trial of judge's widow
- 9 Widow of High Court judge, 77, charged with historical sexual abuse
- 10 'Horrific ordeal' of saleswoman tied up, restrained and sexually assaulted