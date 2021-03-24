Published: 3:49 PM March 24, 2021

Roads damaged by droughts across Cambridgeshire will begin to be repaired at the start of April by the county council. - Credit: PA/File

‘Significant road reconstruction’ to repair drought-damaged highways across the county will begin next month as part of a county council scheme.

Work begins on B1104, Prickwillow Road and Putney Hill Road on April 6 and repairs will also be carried out on B1040 Ramsey Road, Pondersbridge, on April 15.

The repairs are part of a larger scheme, as work started on B660 Long Drove, Holme in March, as well as repairs to B1093 Fifty Road, Manea which is planned to finish in May.

Work will involve significant road reconstruction as they have been damaged by drought and as a result the foundations of these roads have deteriorated.

Cambridgeshire County Council contractors will need to dig deep to replace the foundations and once completed the roads will be more resilient against extreme weather.

General maintenance work will also be carried out at the same time with vegetation clearance, cleaning the drains, installing new signs and road markings.

Councillor Ian Bates, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “We are repairing roads which are affected by extreme weather conditions due to the soils beneath them.

“We want to provide a long-term approach to the maintenance of these roads to prevent the need for repeated repairs and extra disruption.

“I’d like to assure residents and drivers who use the routes that diversion routes will remain in place throughout the scheme and local access will be maintained.”

Due to the nature of the scheme, it will be completed under a 24/7 road closure.

Most work on-site will be carried out between 7.30am and 6.30pm to ensure noise and disruption are kept to a minimum.

Roads will be closed to all traffic with a signed diversion route in place for the duration of the work.

Some work may also be carried out at weekends and access to properties will be maintained.

The scheme will be carried out safely while adhering to the Covid-19 government guidelines and health and safety measures, with workforces practising social distancing.

The reconstruction work will be carried out as quickly as possible and letters have been delivered to local residents and businesses directly affected by the work.

Follow up letters confirming dates and diversions will also be sent before the scheme starts.