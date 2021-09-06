Published: 12:31 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 1:08 PM September 6, 2021

The family of Jude Dunn, 19, who was killed in a crash, described him as ‘caring, polite and kind’ - Credit: Family

The family of a teenager who died in a crash paid tribute to “a wonderful son, beautiful brother and grandson and the best friend anyone could wish for”.

Jude Dunn, 19, of Holmes Road, Glinton, Peterborough, was driving a silver Audi TT at about 5.30am on August 28, when it crashed in Crowland Road, Eye Green.

Mr Dunn died at the scene while a passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Eye, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The tribute statement reads:

Jude was a wonderful son, beautiful brother and grandson and the best friend anyone could wish for. He was caring, polite and kind and always the life and soul of the party.

This has been so hard to write, because it is impossible to explain in a few short paragraphs how very special Jude was to us and what a wonderful son he was - you had to know him to understand that.

There is so much we will miss about Jude - he was the protector in the family, always ready to make sure we were safe and protect us. We always felt safe when he was around.

He was a true gentleman and was the one to walk girls home to make sure they were safe or stay with people he loved when they were on their own, or unwell.

Another side to Jude that we will all miss is him cooking in the kitchen - he was always cooking and bacon sandwiches were his favourite.

He would stand at the cooker every weekend dishing out bacon sandwiches or full English breakfasts to whoever was in the house. He loved cooking.

Jude had lots of aspirations for the future and we are devastated that he will never be able to make his dreams come true.

Recently he had started working for a local builder and was loving his new job.

He wanted to have his own building company within five years and I know he would have done- he was a grafter and believed in working hard for what he wanted.

Jude was also looking forward to becoming an uncle - a child that he never got to meet and an amazing uncle he never got to become.

We are honoured to have had the time we did with Jude and proud that he was our boy.

He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party.

He was witty and funny and would have us laughing with him and at him. There are many of his funny phrases that will stick in our heads forever, as will his cheeky smile.

There are no words that can express how deeply we will miss Jude and how heartbroken we are at losing him at such a young age. He had so much to live for.

Jude will be deeply missed by his parents, Craig and Rachel, his siblings Matthew, Sasha and Neo, as well as his grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Jude will also be deeply missed by his friends, particularly “The Four Corners”, who found each other and enjoyed the last few years, having fun with him and his amazing zest for life. He loved them as much as they love him.

We have set up a GoFundMe page called Jude's Memorial, to enable us to create a memorial for Jude and give him the 18th birthday party that he missed during lockdown.

Any additional money raised will be donated to the air ambulance as they attended the scene on that tragic morning.