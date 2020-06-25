All is well at Cambs farm after 200 workers are safeguarded against exploitation

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority checked up on workers at a Cambridgeshire farm – all was found to be in order. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Around 200 Romanian and Bulgarian workers on a Cambridgeshire farm received a check up from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority checked up on workers at a Cambridgeshire farm – all was found to be in order. Picture: Cambs Cops The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority checked up on workers at a Cambridgeshire farm – all was found to be in order. Picture: Cambs Cops

All was found to be well at the south-west Peterborough sites after all workers were interviewed as part of enforcement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visit, conducted with officers from Cambs Cops’ Rural Crime Action Team, was organised as part of ongoing engagement work by the GLAA with the agricultural sector to support farmers during the crisis and to check that workers are being treated correctly.

GLAA officers delivered presentations informing staff of their rights in the UK. All were happy with their roles and working conditions.

In the last month, the GLAA has written to all agricultural labour sites in the south of England to provide farmers with support during the current crisis.

The GLAA will finish visiting all the farms contacted over the next few weeks to give further guidance to the industry and to check on the welfare of workers.

Jennifer Baines, GLAA senior investigating officer, said: “We were pleased to hear that the workers were happy with their conditions and had received the appropriate training for their roles.

You may also want to watch:

“It was also encouraging to see that the farm had fully implemented guidelines around COVID-19 and was taking the threat this virus poses extremely seriously.

“While understandably a lot of focus of our work is on the people and organisations who exploit their workers, it is also important for us to build strong relationships with compliant businesses who understand the need to treat their workers fairly and can have confidence in us to fully enforce the legislation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Quigley said tackling modern slavery can be challenging and one of the force’s main concerns is ensuring people across Cambridgeshire are treated fairly and are not being exploited.

He said: “Therefore we’re pleased to work alongside the GLAA on visits such as this to ensure we’re doing all we can to safeguard workers and tackle exploitation.

“Alongside that, we also want to reach out to people who may be able to help us as a result of their circumstances changing due to COVID-19.

“People can help by trusting their instincts, knowing what the signs of modern slavery are and when someone may be being exploited. Doing so could save a life.

“The signs to look out for, and how to report concerns to us, can be found on the force’s dedicated web page at www.cambs.police.uk/modernslavery.”

Anyone who suspects someone is being exploited for their labour should contact the GLAA’s intelligence team on 0800 4320804 or email intelligence@gla.gov.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or report your concerns to police online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.