Published: 12:37 PM April 7, 2021

A crocodile and alligator-owning farmer from Cambridgeshire has starred in a new ITV documentary by television hardman Ross Kemp.

Andy Johnson, who runs Johnson's of Old Hurst farm and farm shop in Huntingdon with his wife and children, has a collection of 15 crocodiles and alligators.

The 50-year-old, who also owns 300 deer, 150 cattle and a number of ostriches, says he fell in love with exotic animals following a trip to the US.

Mr Johnson, along with his reptiles, feature in episode two of ITV’s ‘Britain's Tiger Kings - On The Trail With Ross Kemp’ which aired on April 6.

In the programme, which is now available on the ITV Hub, Ross Kemp meets the country’s exotic pet owners following the hit-Netflix documentary with ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic.

“My long-term aim is whether tomorrow or 20 years’ time, that hopefully by then it’ll be agreed that I can be fed to a crocodile to, you know, put my bit back,” says Mr Johnson on the show.

“That is where we’re looking. You know, is it gonna (sic) be possible to use humans as a protein source to feed humans back, to take pressure off of the environment, off of the world's resources?”